WEST RUTLAND — Poultney’s Taylor Dunlap was shooting behind the 3-point stripe all by himself at halftime, his teammates congregated around the bench. The extra work was worth it — he connected on five 3-point field goals after halftime, giving him eight for the game to account for nearly all his 25 points in Friday night’s 54-43 victory over West Rutland.
“I like to shoot at halftime. It warms you up for the second half,” said Dunlap, who never had more than six 3-point field goals in a game before.
West Rutland went to halftime leading 22-21 thanks to Tyler Serrani’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
“I didn’t like our effort in the first half,” Poultney coach Bob Coloutti said.
It was Senior Night in Hinchey gym, and Westside’s only two seniors combined to ring up the game’s first basket. Ryley Dow threaded a pass to Michael Barrett inside.
But the Blue Devils charged back and won that opening quarter 13-8.
The Devils took a 21-17 lead late in the second quarter on a 3-pointer from Dunlap but Kyle Laughlin scored on a pretty inside move for the Golden Horde and Serrani put the exclamation mark on the half to work the home crowd into a frenzy.
Liam Beaulieu’s hoop gave the Horde the lead, 31-29, but that was the last lead they would have. Dunlap answered with a 3 for the Devils and then teammate Eli Rosario canned another trey and Dunlap yet another to extend the lead to 39-31.
Jesse Combs then stepped up for Poultney. He made a free throw and notched an inside hoop. Suddenly, the Blue Devils had a double-digit lead.
“Jesse Combs came in and gave us some big minutes in the third and fourth quarter,” Coloutti said.
The Devils protected the lead from there, but the Horde got it down to six (44-38) on a 3-pointer from Beaulieu and a layup by Serrani.
Then, the guy with all the answers on this night took care of that threat. Dunlap knocked down his final 3 and the Blue Devils were never threatened again.
West Rutland finishes the season at 11-9 and coach Jordan Tolar figures they will get a No. 7 or No. 8 seed, which will give the Horde one home playoff game. He feels it is likely the opponent will be either Twinfield or the Arlington team that finishes its season Saturday at Proctor.
Poultney completes the regular campaign at 13-7 and Coloutti is counting on the No. 2 seed. He doesn’t believe the Devils can overtake Danville for the top spot.
Following Dunlap’s 25 points for Poultney was Heith Mason with nine and Levi Haviland and Caden Capman with six apiece.
Beaulieu led the Horde with 14 while Serrani had 11, Barrett nine and Laughlin seven.
The Blue Devils have overcome injuries to key personnel, beginning with losing Levi Allen from a football injury and more recently senior starting point guard Jon Baker.
“It’s been next man up and it’s been someone different each night,” Coloutti said. “They really want to win it for their brothers who are out because they know how badly they want to be out there.”
The Horde will go into the playoffs with two straight losses but they have also been battling plenty of illness. Westside is hoping to get Timothy Blanchard and Ryan Smith healthy for the playoffs.
“We are definitely playing competitive basketball,” Tolar said. “I like that the guys are playing tough.”
Now the teams wait until the playoff pairings are released on Monday.
It has been winning basketball in Poultney and West Rutland but from now on it’s always a one-game season.
It was a playoff atmosphere at Hinchey Gym with a huge crowd Friday night — the perfect stage to prep teams for the playoff season.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.