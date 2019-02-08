WEST RUTLAND — Somewhere the basketball gods are smiling.
The Arlington Eagles and the West Rutland Golden Horde joined in an old fashioned Marble Valley League run-and-gun beauty that was highlighted by crazy runs and numerous lead changes. But it wasn’t a high-flying drive or a ridiculous 3-point shot from midcourt that won the game, it was excellent free throw shooting.
The Eagles sank 15 of 19 foul shots in the fourth period — including 13 straight — to come from behind, steal the lead and then ensure a breathless 58-53 victory over the Golden Horde on Friday at Hinchey Gym.
West Rutland took a 45-43 lead on a Tyler Serrani drive with 2:45 remaining, after frittering away an eight-point lead late in the third period.
There wasn’t a soul in the gym that thought much when Arlington‘s Will Moore stepped to the line with 2:33 left and converted one of two foul shots. But Moore’s free throws marked the beginning of a terrific run at the foul line by the Eagles.
Moore took another trip to the line with just under two minutes remaining and promptly sank both shots, triggering a run of 13-straight free throw conversions that brought Arlington from a point down to a 57-53 lead with just 10 seconds left.
“People stepped up: Will Moore, Jake Morse, Noah Deitrich — they’re all underclassmen and they stepped up and played big,” said senior captain Jack Lane, who sank six foul shots during the run and hit a monster 3-pointer that tied the game at 40-40 to set up the winning foul shooting run. “I kept telling them during the timeouts to step up and finish the game. We had to finish the game.”
While the Eagles were killing it from the line, Westside was doing whatever it could to stay in the game. Serrani was all over the court, scoring eight points down the stretch to keep Westside close. Kyle Laughlin drove to the hoop, hit free throws, rebounded and fought for loose balls, while freshman Ryan Smith hit a huge trey with 13 seconds left to draw the Horde within three points at 56-53. But the Horde couldn’t force a turnover and sent first Moore and then Kolby Wilkins to the stripe. Although Moore and Wilkins converted one free throw apiece, it was enough to carry the day for Arlington.
“We worked hard and it wasn’t for lack of effort; we’ve just got to get better in closing moments,” said a somber West Rutland coach Jordan Tolar. “I guess it comes with experience, with time. We’re in the games but we’ve got to find a way to finish the game and get the victory.”
Arlington shot the lights out in the first half, while West Rutland ground it out. There were four lead changes and three deadlocks before the Eagles closed out the half with a 28-23 lead.
But a 14-0 run by the Horde in the middle of the third period gave the West Rutland its biggest lead at 38-30.
Arlington responded with an 8-0 spurt that bridged the third and fourth period and set up a crazy fourth period and wild finish.
Lane paced the 5-5 Eagles with 14 points. Wilkins added nine points with eight rebounds and Moore chipped in 11 points and four rebounds and a pair of steals.
Serrani poured in 16 points to lead the 8-6 Horde. Laughlin contributed 13 points with five rebounds and two steals, while Tim Blanchard chipped in nine points. Senior forward Michael Barrett contributed on both ends of the floor with five rebounds, five steals and five points.
The Horde hosts Green Mountain on Tuesday, while the Eagles go to Proctor on Wednesday.
