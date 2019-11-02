BURLINGTON — In a sense it was fitting that the Division II field hockey championship game came down to one goal scored by Mount Abraham’s Madison Gile with 11:19 remaining in regulation Saturday on the windswept turf of Moulton-Winder Field.
These two Division II titans have met three times in title game — all were 1-0 results. But this gave the second-seeded Eagles the rubber match over the top-seeded Otters: OV won the last time they clashed for the title in 2015, while Mount Abraham took the 1-0 victory way back in 2002.
There’s an element of rivalry; the schools are about 25 miles apart and each has a championship pedigree. This was the ninth crown won by the Eagles and gives them back-to-back titles as they won last year. Meanwhile the Otters have four field hockey crowns to their name, with the 2015 title the most recent.
“This was a good battle of 1 versus 2,” said Eagle coach Mary Stetson. “We knew all year that this was a good team, that knew how to score and we respected everything that they had done. To come out on top is awesome. It was quite a game and we feel fortunate to come away with the victory.”
But for long stretches in this game the teams battled in the midfield. Both defenses were sturdy and each goalie — Mount Abe’s Kira Murray (four saves) and OV’s Elinor Ross (nine saves) were especially sharp and each made at least one glittering save to keep it scoreless.
After a 0-0 first half, the Otters pressed to an advantage after rebuffing successive corner opportunities by the Eagles four minutes into the second half.
Otter Riley Keith answered with a fine run down the right wing, beat her mark and came in on Murray but her shot rolled just wide of the cage on the near post.
Keith’s threat seemed to shake things up. Mount Abe called a time out and Stetson and her assistants told the team to get back to playing “Eagle hockey.”
At just about the midway point of the second half, Mount Abe was awarded another corner and Gile was denied a goal by Ross’ acrobatic save but the player served as a precursor to what would transpire just a couple of minutes later.
On the Eagles’ sixth corner, lightning struck. The Eagles were in the circle pressing and center mid Sydney Perlee got a pass through the Otter defense to Gile, who struck a rising shot that Ross could not get to and when it clanged against the back of the cage, the Eagles mobbed Gile and cheered mightily.
“Oh my God it was amazing; I didn’t think it was going to go in and when it did I was so excited,” said Gile, flushed with the thrill of the moment. “I saw the goalie and a couple of players in front of her and I just took my chance and it went in.”
The Otters redoubled their efforts to mount and attack in quest of the equalizing goal. The Otters tried to send the ball toward center Alia Edmunds or halfback Isabella Falco to set up the play. The idea was to shake Riley Keith, Morgan LaPorte or Brittany Jackson free to shoot on Murray.
But the Eagle defense of Maizy Shepard, Camille Lyons and Abigail Hoff set up prudently and marked the dangerous Otter scorers well. Also, it seemed as if the Otters were meeting waves of Eagle defenders; when they maneuvered past one, another seemed to step up and challenge, ultimately thwarting the Otter attack. The statistics bear this out as OV was credited with only four shots, while Mount Abe’s tally was 10.
“Our defense made a stand and Kira (Murray) leading the charge back there did a good job,” Stetson said. “They kept coming and kept coming, kept their marks well and that denied passes to stop threats. That was one of the reasons why it worked out well for us.”
Meanwhile, the Otters seemed to be frustrated by the fact that they could never mount a solid and sustained attack. At times there appeared to be twice as many Eagles as there were Otters.
“We were really off today, not to discredit Mount Abe, we just were not on our game at all,” said Otter coach Stacey Edmunds. “Sometimes that happens … We were off. Ellie was great in goal and we had some players who had moments but as a whole we were off.”
The match that occurred on this sunny but cold day on the ultra-fast Astroturf surface at UVM lived up to the expectations of the huge crowd that spilling from the packed bleachers down the sidelines.
While the Eagles celebrated their victory, it was a disappointing loss for OV; but perhaps more disappointing is the fact that the young Otters will carry on without Edmunds, who announced that she would leave her post after eight years at the Otter helm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.