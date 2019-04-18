Following Wednesday’s season-opening victory over Otter Valley, Rutland softball coach Dick Wright chewed his team out. He was much happier following their 13-5 loss to Essex on Thursday.
Huh? The Raiders stood up to the defending Division I state champions most of the day. They even took a 5-3 lead into the fifth inning.
“I was happy with our defense, This is the tightest our infield has been in a couple of years,” Wright said.
The game took a dramatic turn in the top of the fifth when the Hornets rapped five hits to score three runs for a 6-5 lead.
They just added on from there with two in the sixth and five in the seventh.
Perhaps Rutland pitcher Skyler Bird’s arm had some fatigue in the late innings after throwing a complete-game victory with 12 strikeouts Wednesday.
The Hornets had some thunder in the middle of their order. Jamie Morin had three hits with a home run and a double in the No. 3 hole. No. 5 batter Kaylan Ferreira went 4 for 5 with five RBIs. Her three-run triple in the seventh put the game away. Maddie Catella had four hits with a double in the No. 6 spot.
“We have got some big hitters in the middle of the order,” Essex coach Eric Rutz said.
But he is also retreading the team that defeated Mount Anthony in the championship game. The Hornets graduated four starters from that club.
Essex scored twice to start the game but the Raiders answered with four in the bottom of the first. Samera Rideout ignited the rally with a triple to deep center out of the leadoff spot. That was the only hit of the inning but the Raiders were gifted with two errors, two walks and a wild pitch. Rideout, Amy Howard, Taylor Surething and Sam Bates — the first four batters in the order — all scored.
The Hornets scored a run in the second but the Raiders got it back in the third when Mariah Crossman reached on a bloop single, moved up on a walk to Kayla Hickey, stole third and dashed home on Maddie Smith’s ground out to pad the lead to 5-3.
Bird was sailing through a scoreless third and fourth but the Hornet bats came alive in the late innings.
Crossman relieved Bird in the sixth with two outs. Crossman, though, had injured her thumb and it became numb so Bird finished the game in the seventh.
Rideout continued to hit the ball with authority for the Raiders. After her triple in the first, she nailed a hard line drive to left that was ticketed for the parking lot and at least a ground-rule double, but Essex left fielder Rachel Yandow jumped high to spear the rocket just as it was about to go over her head. It was the defensive play of the game.
Ainsley Thorne started in the circle for the Hornets and went four innings, giving way to Emily Augustino.
The Raiders had five hits. Surething hit the ball hard. She had one hit but also stung the ball two other times when she reached on errors.
The Hornets amassed 17 hits.
The Hornets are 2-0, having opened with a 13-2 victory over Mount Mansfield. The Raiders are 1-1.
“We hit the ball and we held our own with them,” Wright said.
Rutz was impressed with the Raiders.
“The Rutland team really showed up. They hit the ball hard,” Rutz said.
“And I thought Skyler worked us really well for four innings.”
Sometimes a coach can be more pleased with a loss than with a win. Wright, who delivered some criticism to his players following this week’s victory, was much more upbeat after this defeat, feeling that there was plenty of good stuff to build on.
