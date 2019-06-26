Recent Rutland High School graduates Francie Ettori and Maggie Schillinger have been named lacrosse All-Americans following strong senior seasons for the Raiders.
They were two of only four Vermonters to earn that distinction this season.
Rutland was 12-5 with a trip to the Division I semifinals ending the Raiders' campaign and in those 17 games, Ettori, a midfielder/attack, had 47 goals and 28 assists. She also surpassed 200 career points this spring.
"She had a great four-year career and continued to elevate her game and I think she capped it off with a great senior season," said her coach, Matt Zmurko.
"It's well-earned. I think she is one of the top players in the state. It's well-deserved. She's a real competitor on the field."
Schillinger, a midfielder, had 26 goals and six assists and Zmurko said she did a lot of things that don't show up on the score sheet.
"She was huge on ground balls and great at the defensive end," Zmurko said. "She was the ultimate team player ... she's like blood, sweat and tears."
The graduation of Ettori and Schillinger leave big holes but Zmurko is confident that his program will still thrive.
"Those are big holes but I think we have the young players who can develop and fill their roles," he said. "This is a well-deserved honor for both of them."
Midfielders Olivia Watanabe, of Burr and Burton, and Emma Austin, of Green Mountain Valley School, are Vermont's other All-Americans.
AMERICAN LEGION
Rutland 11, Bellows Falls 1
WESTMINSTER — Reece de Castro drove in five runs with a pair of hits and Rutland Post 31 routed Bellows Falls Pierce-Lawton Post 11-1 in five innings Wednesday.
Post 31 struck for nine runs in the second inning and boosted its Southern Division record to 4-1. Rutland hosts 5-0 Lakes Region Thursday night.
Winning pitcher Ben Simpson one-hit BF over four innings and Cole Blanchard finished up.
Seth Balch took the loss for Bellows Falls.
Russell Ploss had the BF hit.
Bellows Falls entertains Brattleboro on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.