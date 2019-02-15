Jamison Evans celebrated his collegiate signing day with 25 points to lead Rutland High School over Mount Anthony, 70-39 in Marble Valley League basketball Friday at Keefe Gym.
The Raiders won their third decision in a row and the seventh in the last eight games in a contest that was not as close as the score suggested. A 19-7 first period put the 12-4 Raiders well on their way and only some momentary lapses in which they let the 2-14 Patriots get away from them prevented the game from being more lopsided.
Evans, who signed Friday to play Division II college ball at Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida, also had four of Rutland’s 12 steals to help the Raiders fuel a prolific transition game.
Rutland had 17 points on the break in the first half alone on the way to a 39-17 lead that was never threatened. Only a 19-point game by athletic forward Gavin Johnson kept the Patriots from being blown out of the gym.
Jacob Lorman added 12 points and Ethan Notte and Eric Coughlin eight apiece for Rutland.
The Raiders started the night in fifth place in the statewide rankings and they are hoping to nail down a top-four spot for the Division I tournament. In their four remaining regular-season games, the Raiders play Mill River, Brattleboro, Mount Anthony and Burr and Burton.
Next Friday, Rutland will hope to avenge a loss at Brattleboro in which Evans did not play.
But he’s scored 18, 33 and 25 points in three games since returning to action.
Eight of MAU’s 12 turnovers in the first half were on Raiders steals, mostly in the back court.
MAU had its best success getting the ball down low to the physical Johnson, but the team’s opportunities were far too limited.
Rutland’s lead was 52-28 with 4:20 remaining when the Raiders cleared the bench and subs Finn McGuinness, Malik Hendrickson and Kyle DelBianco drew cheers with rare buckets and some slick offensive work. In one busy minute, DelBianco scored on a baseline move, McGuinness on a runner and Hendrickson a layup off a nice McGuinness baseline drive and dish.
Rutland will play its annual game with Mill River in North Clarendon on Tuesday.
bob.fredette
@rutlandherald.com
