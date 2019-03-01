Jamison Evans said he was looking for his signature slam dunk for his 1,000th career point. That never happened but a just-as-signature 3-pointer worked just as well for the Rutland High School senior guard. He made it from about 22 feet from the right wing with 1:35 left in the first period of Rutland’s 53-36 victory over Burr and Burton on Friday at Keefe Gym.
The game was stopped and Evans took the game ball and joined parents Spruce and Janie Evans and his little sister, Jasmine, for a brief celebration.
He became the Raiders boys’ seventh 1,000-point scorer and the fourth coached by Mike Wood, who was head coach when Pat O’Rourke, Nathaniel Kingsley and Kyle Cassarino reached that mark.
Those three began their careers at Mount St. Joseph.
“Obviously he’s right up there,” said Wood of Evans, who finished with 20 points and now has 1,012. “I think it’s more of an accomplishment for Jay because he’s done it in four years in one place, which I think is really difficult when you think about how competitive our program has been in the last 10 years. He belongs up there with all of them; there’s nothing he can’t do.”
This is Wood’s 12th year at Rutland, which is 216-52 (.806) in that span.
Evans was the sixth man on the Raiders’ championship team two years ago and started on last year’s title team. Wood said Evans has scored nearly 700 points in the last two seasons, that while missing five games with an injury this year.
People have been talking about 1,000 points to Evans for awhile now.
“I’m glad I got it out of the way so now we can focus on playoffs,” said Evans after Rutland finished 16-4 and in possession of the third seed in Division I. “Almost every day I’d see somebody and they’d ask how many points I need; it gets repetitive.”
There was little drama as to whether Evans would score the eight points he needed. He had the Raiders’ first six points on 3-pointers and with the hosts leading BBA 15-8, Evans stroked his third trey to make him 3-for-4 from long distance. He said there was no plan to get him the ball early.
“I had a hot hand so they kept giving it to me,” he said. “My goal was to try to get a dunk but that didn’t happen but I still go it.”
Rutland finished a two-game sweep of BBA, which was a stubborn guest. Center William Frank had 10 points as BBA kept handing around. The Bulldogs trailed 26-20 at the half and 40-31 after three periods.
“When Jay hit that shot the air went out of the balloon a little bit,” Wood said. “It almost would have been better if he got it late.”
Burr and Burton stayed within striking distance by attacking the rim, which is what the Raiders and sparkplug guard Jacob Lorman did when things began to get tight. Lorman has a knack of driving through tight spaces to get to the rim or making impressive passes inside; he did both on Friday and finished with 13 points and one of his chief targets, forward Eric Coughlin, added 10.
In these final days of the regular season, North Country, Lyndon and Spaulding were all bunched together as potential Rutland opponents in the first round of the tournament, which will begin on Tuesday. The Vermont Principals’ Association will make its tournament picks on Monday.
Burr and Burton, 13-7, was a likely seventh seed and will also begin the tournament at home.
bob.fredette @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.