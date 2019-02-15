Rutland High School's Jamison Evans is taking his talents from one very successful basketball program to another.
With teammates and family members looking on in the school library, the Rutland senior signed his national letter of intent Friday to attend Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida, next year.
The Fighting Knights are ranked 12th nationally among Division II teams. Their victory on Wednesday left them with a 19-3 record, which is more wins than they've had in any of the past 13 seasons.
Lynn competes in the Sunshine State Conference.
"I was looking down south first. Also my brother (Akeem) is down there so I get to see him more often," Evans said of his choice of schools.
"They built a new business building for their business program and I'm going to do sports management, and their basketball program is No. 12 in the country so it's going to be a high level of competition."
His coach, Mike Wood, thinks Evans found a good fit.
"Watching them play a little bit, I think their system suits his strengths very well," said Wood. "He's very athletic, can guard multiple positions, he can get his own shot if he needs to and more importantly, he can make shots, and guys who can make shots are not easy to find so he brings a lot to the table."
Barring injury, Evans will reach 1,000 career points sometime this season. He's averaging 20 points per game along with seven rebounds and three assists this year.
The 6-foot-3 guard is a member of the Raiders' back-to-back state championship teams, and an integral part of a school-record 43-game win streak that ended four games into the current season.
He is arguably Vermont's top player after a breakout season as a starter last year. Evans is very athletic, a prolific 3-point shooter and rebounder, and the Raiders' best man-on-man defender. He is also a good shot blocker and has an electric transition game.
"His work ethic is solid," Wood said. "I think the basketball parts of the game come pretty natural to him. Knowing he had this goal I think it's forced him to work harder on little parts of the game in terms of creating his own shot. Because obviously when he started he was a young man who was really comfortable catching and shooting and that catches up with you quick.
"Now he's able to go by people, he's able to get to the rim, he's able to finish through contact. He's been able to add different parts to his game every year, which has made him really versatile."
The Fighting Knights will graduate only three players in 2019 and will return some quality guards, so Evans will have time to develop his game at the collegiate level before taking on major minutes.
"So my sophomore year I'll probably be playing more," he said.
In the meantime, Evans and the Raiders have as good a chance as any team to win Vermont's D-I title. Rutland was 11-4 heading into Friday's game against Mount Anthony.
"I feel like we've got what it takes," Evans said. "We've got to keep our defensive intensity and run our offense and get good offensive looks."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.