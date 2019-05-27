There is one thing that softball coaches don’t have to do concern themselves with that their counterparts in the baseball dugouts have to wrestle with — pitch counts.
Many softball teams, in fact, pretty much ride the arm of one pitcher.
When you have a hard thrower with experience like Oxbow does in Madison Fornwalt that means you are in excellent shape.
Andy Bladyka had that luxury in Springfield. Four-year starter Hannah Crosby threw hard and threw strikes.
Then, she got derailed by a late-season injury.
Bladyka has a promising pitcher for the future with freshman Izzy Belisle. Bladyka loves the way she competes, but she doesn’t have all that experience Crosby logged during her years in Cosmo green.
The time of reckoning is here. The playoffs start Tuesday and everyone is hoping it is the beginning of the Road to Castleton. The softball championship games are scheduled for the weekend of June 6-8 at Castleton State University.
Here is a look at the softball playoff landscape in each division.
DIVISION I
TOP FOUR SEEDS: Essex, Missisquoi, Lyndon and BFA-St. Albans.
It was way back in early April when Essex came to Rutland to open the season. The Hornets won the game but did not have the look of some of the Essex powerhouses of old.
Evidently, the Hornets and their coaches did a heck of a job figuring things out along the way, earning the top seed with a 14-1 record.
No. 2 Missisquoi is 15-1 and No. 3 Lyndon is unbeaten. But neither played a schedule that is that imposing. Still, they won against what was put in front of them and they bear watching.
No. 4 BFA-St. Albans is a traditional power and legitimate contender.
WHO ELSE? You have to like the chances of southern teams No. 5 Mount Anthony and No. 8 Brattleboro to get to Castleton.
They have both been to the final game plenty and, in MAU’s case, the last five times. The 12-4 Patriots have also been fortified by a tough schedule and a couple of their losses were to outstanding Massachusetts teams.
Brattleboro (11-5) was riding high until it lost its last two games. But the Colonels boast an outstanding pitcher in Hailey Derosia and it would not be surprising to see them make a deep run.
MOST INTRIGUING FIRST ROUND GAME: No. 14 Spaulding at No. 3 Lyndon. If you only look at the seeds and records this one looks like your classic mismatch. Until you realize the Crimson Tide only lost by a single run to Lyndon (8-7) in the last game of the regular season.
CINDERELLA CANDIDATES: Well, there’s Spaulding but there is also a No. 10 Rutland team that pinned a defeat on Brattleboro to close out the season Saturday.
The concern: Rutland’s schedule was lightweight compared to most D-I teams.
DIVISION II
TOP FOUR SEEDS: Mount Abraham, Otter Valley, Enosburg and Springfield.
No. 1 Mount Abraham has the tournament experience. The Eagles always seem to make a deep run and last year they won it all. They also play that grueling schedule, this year peppered with nine games against Division I opponents.
No. 2 Otter Valley is hot and owns some quality wins, beating teams like Mount Abe and Springfield.
No. 3 Enosburg. The game that stands out on the Hornets’ 10-3 record is actually a loss. Division III BFA-Fairfax just might be better than any team in Division II and the Hornets only lost to them 3-2 late in the season. That brands them as a team with a real shot at getting to Castleton.
No. 4 Springfield. Are the Cosmos still a legitimate top-four team without the services of Crosby? They begin answering that question Tuesday with Lake Region in town.
WHO ELSE? Mill River is an enigma. But if the Minutemen put it together, you never know. They did not finish well but had back-to-back wins over formidable opponents West Rutland and Otter Valley earlier.
MOST INTRIGUING FIRST-ROUND GAME: No. 9 Randolph’s trip to Mill River is a meeting of teams in which the survivor could make some noise.
CINDERELLA CANDIDATE: It’s a long shot, but if U-32 can get more consistent, maybe the Raiders can make some noise. They split with both Randolph and Lamoille.
DIVISION III
TOP FOUR SEEDS: BFA-Fairfax, Oxbow, White River Valley and Green Mountain.
No offense to White River Valley and Green Mountain but this appears to be a division where No. 1 Fairfax and No. 2 Oxbow are clear favorites to make the trip to CU.
The fact that the Bullets and Olympians did not meet during the season makes a likely state final even more intriguing.
Green Mountain has a senior-heavy team that will try to throw a monkey wrench into all that.
White River Valley has several players from the Whitchester team that won the 2018 state title just as their schools (Whitcomb and Rochester) were closing their doors.
WHO ELSE? No. 5 Richford is an interesting team and its quarterfinal trip to Chester to play Green Mountain on Friday bears watching. The Rockets only lost to Danville, the No. 1 Division IV team, by a score of 3-2 and they also played a respectable game against neighboring rival Enosburg, falling 5-1.
MOST INTRIGUING FIRST-ROUND GAME: No. 10 Rivendell at No. 7 Leland & Gray. L&G could play at a level high above its .500 record if the Rebel pitchers can find their release point.
CINDERELLA CANDIDATE: Windsor might come the closest. The No. 6 The Yellow Jackets finished with three straight wins including an impressive 17-7 victory over Mill River.
But in a division where heavyweights Fairfax and Oxbow reside, the glass slipper is not likely to fit anyone.
DIVISION IV
THE TOP FOUR SEEDS: Danville, West Rutland, Proctor and Blue Mountain.
Danville is on a tear. The No. 1 Indians won 10 in a row to finish 10-1 after a season-opening loss to Blue Mountain.
No. 2 West Rutland is 15-1 and perfect in Division IV, the lone loss coming at the hands of Division II Mill River.
Proctor fashioned a 12-3 record to earn the No. 3 seed and has playoff experience, losing only one senior from last year’s team that made it all the way to the championship game. Two of the three losses were to West Rutland but the last one was by one run.
No. 4 Blue Mountain’s 7-7 record included a split with Danville. The Bucks won their last two games in two very different type ballgames, 1-0 over Rivendell and 30-10 over Twinfield.
WHO ELSE? Poultney, by all means 8-8 Poultney. The young Blue Devils — they start four eighth-graders — have been coming on strong. They won their last four including a signature victory over Division III contender White River Valley.
MOST INTRIGUING FIRST-ROUND GAME: No. 6 Black River’s trip up to Proctor. The teams met on Saturday and the Phantoms had to scratch out a 7-6 victory.
CINDERELLA CANDIDATES: Marble Valley members Poultney and Black River each have a chance if things fall their way.
