In golf, they call the third day of a four-day tournament "moving day."
Moving week has arrived in baseball.
Being home through the semifinals is a big step toward a championship and Fair Haven is looking to take that step. The Slaters play Division II rival Otter Valley twice this week and by the looks of things, they might have to win at least one to hang onto the No. 2 position they currently hold in statewide rankings. The Otters look to have the top seed all wrapped up.
The tournament begins next week.
This is one of the top baseball rivalries in Rutland County and both teams have lived up to their preseason expectations of being at the top of the D-II food chain. Look for both staff's aces, Otter Valley's Josh Beayon and Fair Haven's Aubrey Ramey, to get the ball.
Fair Haven enters this week with a slim lead over 10-1 Enosburg for the No. 2 spot, though the Green Hornets play a much lighter schedule and would probably have to win out to pass the Slaters.
Here are the season's last Rutland Herald / Times Argus power rankings. The Vermont Principals Association's playoff pairings will be released Monday.
1. CVU 14-0 (1st last week). The Redhawks enjoyed a 4-0 week highlighted by an Ian Parent no-hitter.
2. South Burlington 10-3 (2). The defending state champion Wolves get one more regular-season crack at CVU this week. They lost the first meeting 5-1.
3. Otter Valley 13-1 (Tie 3). Otter Valley lost last week then bounced back with a big victory over surging Burr and Burton. The D-II Otters are 3-1 against D-I teams.
4. Burr and Burton 9-3 (tie 3). The Bulldogs need to get their mojo back this week. They did not look like themselves at Otter Valley.
5. Rice 9-4 (6). The Green Knights are 0-3 against CVU and South Burlington.
6. Essex 9-4 (out). A long, long time ago in a galaxy far away, the Hornets were 2-2.
7. Fair Haven 10-3 (7). The Slaters have a home/away series with Otter Valley — Wednesday in Brandon and Friday in Fair Haven.
8. Colchester 8-4 (8). The Lakers have victories this year over Essex and South Burlington. If they stay out of the CVU bracket, it's not inconceivable that they could reach the finals.
9. St. Johnsbury 7-6 (5). The Hilltoppers had a rough week with losses to Rice and CVU, though the latter was a one-run game.
10. Brattleboro 9-4 (out). The Colonels are back in the top 10 with three straight wins, one of them the first for Otter Valley.
On the bubble: Rutland (5-6), Spaulding (7-5), Enosburg (10-1).
(1) comment
If you use that photo again that's Tiger first baseman Nick Carrara. Cheers, AK
