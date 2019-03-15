There was a striking similarity in two games between Rutland and St. Johnsbury this boys basketball season. The teams split, with the victor coming out faster and setting the better defensive pace.
So, whose feet will bring the fire when the two teams meet Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Division I finals at UVM's Patrick Gym?
"They were mirror images," said St. Johnsbury coach Dave McGinn while taking a break from watching films Thursday.
"I don't think there's any question these teams have a lot of similarities in personnel and approach. Mike (Rutland coach Mike Wood) has done an amazing job. There's no secret why they are back for a third straight time. He's done a great job building a program. They are definitely a team that has improved since the beginning of the year."
And so have the Hilltoppers.
No. 3 Rutland (19-4) enters the finals having won 10 straight games but the No. 5 Hilltoppers (16-7) have won their last four, including back-to-back wins over top-seeded Rice.
Rutland is defending back-to-back state titles with records of 22-2 and 23-0. A victory Sunday would make the Raiders 65-6 over the last three years.
St. Jay is seeking its first crown since 1997.
"I think we are playing our best basketball of the season right now," said McGinn.
St. Jay won 54-42 in Rutland in December and Rutland turned things around, 65-53, in St. Jay two weeks later. The teams that led at halftime (St. Jay 29-19 in game 1 and Rutland 28-18 in game 2) never lost the lead.
"They beat us up pretty good and we were playing behind, and up there we just got off to a better start," said Wood.
"I think in both nights, one of us didn't shoot very well," McGinn said.
Both teams have players that rank high in the state's pecking order: forward Jamison Evans and guard Jacob Lorman for Rutland, and guard Alex Carlisle for the Hilltoppers.
In the two previous games, Evans had 12 and 25 points and Lorman 23 and 11 points, and Carlisle nine and 24 points.
"I think they are probably playing as well as anyone right now," said Wood. "Carlisle is a top-five player who creates a lot of problems, shoots the ball, gets to the basket and creates for the guys around him."
Carlisle's elbow jumper with three seconds left lifted the Hilltoppers over Rice at Patrick while the Raiders used a big combined first half (22 points) by Ethan Notte, Evan Pockette and Eric Coughlin to get ahead early and stay there in their semifinal win over Mount Mansfield.
Coughlin has had back-to-back double-doubles in scoring and rebounding in his last two games; rebounding will be a big factor against St. Jay's frontcourt, where the Hilltoppers start 6-foot-9 Andrew Cowan and Asom Hayman-Jones.
Hayman-Jones' 15 points in Game 1 in Rutland "was a back-breaker," said Wood.
Logan Wendell and Carlisle had 16 and 13 points, respectively, in the semis. Evans had 14 of his 22 in the second half against MMU in keeping the Cougars at arm's length. Lorman was limited to four points by a triangle-and-two defense but the Raiders' balance (14 from the 6-foot-6 Coughlin, 11 from Notte and 10 from Pockette) more than compensated for that.
"We've seen (triangle and two) twice in the playoffs and our role guys are stepping up and making shots," Wood said.
Pockette and Notte combined for five treys against that defense and Evans, who can connect from well behind the arc, had two more.
"I think with them, too, the role players are playing very well. Nic Guckin (three treys in the semis) and Logan Wendell are very capable guards who shoot the ball very well," Wood said.
Both teams are capable of getting out in transition and scoring points in bunches. And that could be a table-setter to hoisting a crown on the big Patrick Gym floor.
"I think amazingly people will see the pace and think of it as an offensive game but I think the key element for either team is whose defense contains the best," McGinn said.
"Both teams are going to get after it."
