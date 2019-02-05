FAIR HAVEN — The difference between victory and defeat when Rutland County Division II teams meet is often who brings the intensity.
Mount St. Joseph had it Tuesday night and Fair Haven didn’t find it until too late.
Logan Montilla and Leo Carranza popped in 18 points apiece and the Mounties rode a big start to a 56-45 victory over the Slaters in Marble Valley League play.
Montilla had a big first half with 17 points. When the Slaters defense seemed to zero in on the MSJ guard after halftime, he helped spread the ball around; many of the looks went to Carranza, who had 11 of his total after halftime.
Both teams are now 8-5, with MSJ bouncing back from a bad loss at Mill River.
The Mounties did not shoot the ball well on Friday but Carranza said their performance was more about heart.
“We didn’t get after it like we did today,” he said. “They shot great and they absolutely killed us; they were on a good day and we were on a bad day.”
MSJ had four steals in the first period alone and diced up the Slaters’ defense with 18 points inside and 34 for the game. There was no design to that for MSJ, a team known for shooting treys.
“The only thing that we came in talking about was heart and effort, and the way we played showed it,” Carranza said.
Part of the defensive equation was the hustle of guard Joey Giancola, starting in the stead of Maddox Traynor.
“Honestly, most of us are sick; sickness has been hitting our team hard,” Carranza said.
Montilla had four of MSJ’s first five baskets, all of them from from 12 feet and in. MSJ took only 10 treys, hitting four, but the Slaters fared poorly defending inside.
“We didn’t get off to a good start, not scoring and not moving our feet,” said Slaters coach Bob Prenevost. “Montilla is a really good guard and they moved the ball well.
“I’m proud how we came back. They could have beaten us by 25 or 30 the way we started out. And we didn’t play with a lot of intensity early.”
MSJ led 14-2 after a period and 27-11 after a first half in which Fair Haven was 0 for 10 from behind the arc. The Slaters fared better in transition and mounted a 7-0 run to close within 18-11 midway through the second period. But MSJ scored the final nine, with Montilla holding the ball for the final shot of the half and sinking a trey.
The Slaters got after MSJ with a halfcourt trap and cut the margin to 42-30 after three periods, with Zack Ellis (12 points) hitting a pair of treys and eight points in the period and Andrew Ferrara getting nine of his 17. Fair Haven cut the margin to eight points in the fourth but Carranza had MSJ’s finishing kick with eight points.
MSJ will host Otter Valley on Friday, the same night the Slaters visit Windsor.
