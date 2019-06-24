BRANDON — John Franzoni once finished tied for fifth at the Vermont Amateur and then … nothing. He became a PGA professional and didn’t play again.
On Sunday, Franzoni, an amateur once more, made a bid for his first Am appearance in almost 40 years and sneaked in under the wire at Neshobe Golf Club.
“I played in my last one when I was 20 and now here I am at 60 trying to go back again,” the Rutland native said with a smile before teeing off.
Franzoni’s T5 took place in 1980 at Stratton Mountain, where Rutland’s Art Bemis was champion.
Neshobe is Franzoni’s home club now and it didn’t hurt having fellow member Rob Naylor on his bag Sunday as he toured the popular Brandon course. And his 10-over 82 was not a bad score on a course where the greens were double cut and rolled and several of the pins were brutal.
Justin DelBianco was Sunday’s medalist at an impressive 2-over 74 in the race for 26 spots at Rutland Country Club July 9-11. Peter Christenson and Kwiniaska’s Brian Kelly shot 75s and Cory Jozefiak of Mount Anthony, Brett Roland from Tater Hill, and Rocky Ridge’s Jackson Applebaum had 76s.
A handful of players tied at 82 brought it to an even 26 spots so Franzoni, a Rutland High grad, will be at his original home course in two weeks. His goal is to make the cut.
Other notables to qualify Sunday were Ralph Myhre’s Greg Scott (79), Dorset’s Keith Komline (79), Ekwanok’s Walker Allen (81) and Brian Hill, Castleton University’s golf coach (79). With club mate Dan Cole (79), Hill was a Rutland member who successfully qualified to play an Am on his home course.
Another seven RCC members were not as fortunate at Neshobe, missing the cut.
Up to 33 players earn exempt status for the Am each year (includes the tournament’s top 30 finishers) with three qualifiers (The Country Club of Barre on Tuesday and Williston on Thursday are the others this year) filling the rest.
---
The position of Tournament Director was added this year to the Vermont Golf Association structure and filling that post is Kyle Jacobs. Jacobs is a St. Charles, Illinois native and a recent graduate of Carthage College, a D-III school in Wisconsin.
He served as a Boatwright intern with the Mississippi Golf Association and now lives in Winooski.
NOTES: The Vermont Am site for next year has not been determined … John Goodchild of South Burlington, in his first year as VGA executive director, was in attendance Sunday, as was VGA director Garren Poirier (serving as caddy) of RCC. … Biathlete sensation Chloe Levins also carried a bag for Rutland’s Sam Major but Major did not make the cut. … Matt Wilson is Neshobe club manager now but says it will not keep him from playing in the Pierce this August with longtime partner Tim Barrett.
