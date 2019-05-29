NORTH CLARENDON — Randolph softball pitcher Becky Johnson is one sturdy branch on the family tree. The younger sister of former Randolph star pitcher Rachel Johnson, she struck out 10 in her complete-game, 9-6 victory over Mill River in a Division II playdown game Wednesday.
“My mother taught Rachel to pitch and she taught me to pitch,” Johnson said after the game. “And Rachel gave me a couple of pointers.”
If Mill River coach Mary Colvin ever looks back to see where her team might have lost this game on her birthday, she will likely finger the first inning as the culprit. The Galloping Ghosts scored three times in the top of the first with only two hits. They were aided by three Mill River errors in the frame.
Natalie Messier legged out an infield hit and McKenzie Pickens had a bunt single, but a walk and three errors were the Minutemen’s undoing. When the inning was over, Johnson, Ella Davignon and Tricia Eaccarino all crossed the plate.
The Minutemen battled back and took the lead with four in the second. This time it was the Ghosts’ defense who gifted runs, committing two errors. The errors and four walks, one coming on some uncoventional strategy — an intentional pass to Sadira Majorell with the bases loaded — enabled the Ghosts to score the four runs without the benefit of a base hit.
The Minutemen extended their lead to 5-3 in the fifth when Ludden doubled, got to third on a throwing error and dashed home on a fielder’s choice.
The Minutemen’s two-run lead was looking good because Ludden was in the groove, notching six of her seven strikeouts in the first four innings.
But in the fifth, the Ghosts pared the lead to 5-4 when Eaccarino doubled down the left field line and scored on an infield error.
Randolph took the lead in the sixth with two in the sixth. They did it with three straight hits by Johnson, Ella Davignon and Eaccarino. Davignon and Eaccarino had the RBIs.
The Ghosts came out of the dugout swinging in the seventh. They bunched five hits in that inning to score three runs, padding their lead to 9-5. Pickens started it all with a one-out single. The hits kept coming. Grace Bock, Riley Browder, Davignon and Eaccarino all had hits and Johnson had herself a healthy 9-5 lead to work with when she went back to the circle.
Majorell greeted her with a triple and scored on an errant throw.
That was the last noise the Minutemen would make. Johnson faced four more hitters with only Casey Patch touching her for a single. There was a nice running catch by Pickens going toward the line in left and Johnson ended the game with a flourish — her 10th strikeout.
Eaccarino led the Ghosts’ 13-hit attack with three base hits. Davignon, Natalie Messier, Pickens and Brock all added two hits each.
Ludden had two of the Minutemen’s four hits.
It was a rewarding season for Colvin who wondered whether she would have enough players to field a team in March. Earning a home playoff game as the No. 8 seed with a 6-8 record far exceeded her expectations.
But the Minutemen limped down the stretch. This was their fifth straight loss.
“That killed us all year long,” Colvin said of the first-inning errors.
“We are young even though we have some seniors at key positions. I hate to see the seniors leave,” Colvin said.
The Ghosts caught fire down the stretch. They won their final two regular-season games and just might be peaking at the right time.
“I think we have started to put it together. I am excited for what we are going to be able to do,” Johnson said.
The No. 9 Ghosts will carry an 8-9 record to Bristol to face Mount Abraham.
“I feel like I have never been prouder of a team. We are a young team (losing eight seniors from last year) and they had a lot to learn,” Randolph coach Brandi Comette said. “They did come together at the end. We worked on things all year.”
Translation: Be careful No. 1 Mount Abraham. These are not early April’s Galloping Ghosts.
NOTES: There was an injury delay before the seventh. The ambulance came for Mill River senior catcher Morgan Nemeth who had been hit in the head during warm-ups and was unable to go behind the plate for the top of the seventh. ... Colvin was serenaded with “Happy Birthday” after the game. ... Comette also once coached at Rochester High School.
