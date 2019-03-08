Girls Basketball Playoffs

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

GIRLS

DIVISION I

Finals, Sunday, March 10

At UVM, 4:30 p.m.

No. 2 St. Johnsbury (21-2) vs. No. 1 CVU (23-0)

DIVISION II

Finals

Saturday, March 9

3:45 p.m. at Barre Aud

Game 15: No. 3 Fair Haven (17-5) vs. No. 4 Lake Region (19-4)

DIVISION III

Semifinals

Thetford 55, Windsor 48 Oxbow 40, Green Mountain 33

Finals

Saturday, March 9

at Barre Aud, 7:30 p.m.

Game 10: No. 2 Thetford (19-2) vs. No. 8 Oxbow (10-13)

DIVISION IV

Finals

Saturday, March 9

noon at Barre Aud

Game 11: No. 3 West Rutland (17-5) vs. No. 1 Blue Mountain (20-2)
