Girls Basketball Playoffs
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
GIRLS
DIVISION I
Finals, Sunday, March 10
At UVM, 4:30 p.m.
No. 2 St. Johnsbury (21-2) vs. No. 1 CVU (23-0)
DIVISION II
Finals
Saturday, March 9
3:45 p.m. at Barre Aud
Game 15: No. 3 Fair Haven (17-5) vs. No. 4 Lake Region (19-4)
DIVISION III
Semifinals
Thetford 55, Windsor 48 Oxbow 40, Green Mountain 33
Finals
Saturday, March 9
at Barre Aud, 7:30 p.m.
Game 10: No. 2 Thetford (19-2) vs. No. 8 Oxbow (10-13)
DIVISION IV
Finals
Saturday, March 9
noon at Barre Aud
