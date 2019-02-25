The hand-them-the-trophy-now division is Division I this season in girls basketball.
St. Johnsbury will bristle at the notion that No. 1 and 20-0 CVU has the thing locked up, but does anyone else believe otherwise?
CVU coach Ute (Bowman) Otley set a Dartmouth College record for assists with 148 during the 1989-90 season.
Her Redhawks are also very good at distributing the ball, but what they do best is play defense.
OK, don’t hand them the trophy yet. We all know strange things happen in the “second season.”
But if there is a division without a lot of drama heading into the games, it is Division I.
Ah, but the other three divisions have plenty of intrigue with contenders lined up like fans at the door of the Barre Auditorium.
Mount Abraham looks to be the favorite in Division II and is the top seed. The Eagles have not been beaten since a 1-2 start.
No. 3 Fair Haven has beaten the Eagles and Mount Abe’s other loss was to No. 8 U-32.
Those teams, along with Lake Region, Enosburg and Randolph, can all entertain realistic hopes in this division. No. 7 Springfield is a genuine sleeper.
Hazen is 19-1 and the No. 1 seed in Division III.
Perhaps the No. 1 seed is not the favorite, though. Many like Eric Ward’s Thetford Panthers, a team that has become a fixture in the championship game.
The Panthers had a misstep near the end — a one-point loss to Division II Lake Region — but it would be surprising to many if the Panthers do not land in a sixth straight state final.
Division IV is a mad scramble and, again, the Rutland County triumvirate of West Rutland, Proctor and Mount St. Joseph is part of it.
MSJ is aiming for its fifth consecutive state title, but this year the Mounties must do it as a No. 5 seed.
Blue Mountain is the top seed and is an unknown to the Rutland County teams. But the Bucks do have their respect. The Bucks got the top seed by being a good shooting team from the perimeter.
No. 2 West Rutland and No. 3 Proctor split their games during the season. Proctor and MSJ also split their two games.
Mid-Vermont is the No. 4 seed.
Any of those top five teams is capable of showing up in the final game and others like Danville and Arlington can’t be discounted.
It is a special time of year. Expect the unexpected, Division I being the exception.
Division I
Top dark horse if the favorite stumbles: St. Johnsbury. Can a No. 2 seed be a dark horse? Yes, when nobody expects anyone but CVU to win this division. The Redhawks defeated St. Johnsbury both times relatively handily. The defending state champion Hilltoppers, though, is the only other team with a shot.
Most intriguing first-round matchup: No. 10 Brattleboro at Mount Mansfield. The Colonels are an enigma. When they put it together they can be very tough. They swept the season series from No. 5 Rutland and could take down the No. 7 Cougars.
Lower seed nobody wants to play: No. 9 Essex has the size and talent to be troublesome.
American Tourister prize: Burr and Burton Academy must make the long trip to the Northeast Kingdom to battle North Country.
Just happy to be there: No. 16 Spaulding making the jaunt over to No. 1 CVU with no expectations. It’s a chance to play another game.
The history book: Nobody in Rutland High School girls basketball history had reached the 1,000-point milestone until Elise Magro did it this year.
Fun fact: Eric Berry was the Lyndon coach but stepped down this year. He is the founder and CEO of the Northeast Sports Network and Wednesday’s Lyndon-Rutland game will air on that network.
Division II
Top dark horse if the favorite stumbles: No. 5 Randolph. The Galloping Ghosts closed with a 12-point win over Division I Lyndon.
Most intriguing first-round matchup: No. 10 Bellows Falls at No. 7 Springfield. The neighboring rivals met twice during the season. Both were fairly competitive games with the Cosmos sweeping Bellows Falls, 58-52 and 58-48 in a game where Springfield had to overcome a large deficit.
Lower seed nobody wants to play: No. 8 U-32. Raiders are one of the two teams that owns a win over No. 1 Mount Abe.
American Tourister prize: Co-winners. Otter Valley makes the lengthy ride up to Lake Region and Missisquoi must navigate the long road to Fair Haven.
Just happy to be there: It had been a long year for No. 15 Hartford at 5-15, but the Hurricanes closed by winning two of three. What the heck, the trip to Enosburg means a chance to keep it going.
The history book: Springfield, Otter Valley and Woodstock have never been to a state final.
Division III
Top dark horse if the favorite stumbles: Green Mountain is a dangerous No. 5 seed.
Most intriguing first-round matchup: No. 9 Montpelier makes the trip over to No. 8 Oxbow in a battle of teams that split their regular-season games.
Lower seed nobody wants to play: No. 6 BFA-Fairfax. Bullets came within three points of No. 4 and 15-5 Peoples late in the season.
American Tourister prize: Green Mountain will see plenty of country from Chester to Morrisville for the second-round game against Peoples.
The history book: Oxbow has two of the three girls basketball players in the state to ever eclipse the 2,000-point milestone, sisters Jade and Jazz Huntington. The other is Windsor’s Candice Holiday.
Fun fact: This is the first year for the school housed in the building of the old South Royalton High School, playing under the name of White River Valley. South Royalton never won a title in girls basketball but the Royals did get to one final, falling in the Division IV championship game 55-40 to West Rutland in 2010.
Division IV
Top dark horse if the favorite stumbles: The four-time defending state champion Mount St. Joseph team comes disguised as a No. 5 seed. Beware.
Most intriguing first-round matchup: There aren’t many first-round games in this tournament with only 12 teams so let’s skip ahead to the second round where No. 5 MSJ should be traveling to No. 4 Mid-Vermont Christian. MSJ won the regular-season meeting, 39-32.
Lower seed nobody wants to play: No. 6 Danville. It’s a rule of thumb to disregard the Indians’ seed when it comes playoff time.
American Tourister prize: The Richford Rockets must make the long trip into Southern Vermont to face Arlington.
Just happy to be there: You know that any team coached by Buddy Hayford is going to be a lot better at the end of the season than at the beginning. His No. 9 Twin Valley team has no expectations on them but they love getting a chance to show people how much they have grown when they get to Twinfield on Wednesday.
The history book: No girls basketball program has produced as many 1,000-point scorers as Blue Mountain. Thirteen of them: Holly Scott, Connie Bixby, Sue Engle, Katie Nelson, Christine Perry, Darlene Powers, Danielle Restelli, Lynn Ruiter, Aimee Thompson, Kim Wright, Susan Smith, Alyssa Nurse and Jordan Farquharson.
Fun fact: Proctor coach Chris Hughes has the rare distinction of being at the helm of state championship teams in three different sports: Boys basketball, girls basketball and girls soccer.
