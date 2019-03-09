POULTNEY — Last year, the Poultney boys' bus to the semifinals arrived late at their school. The Blue Devils didn't even get the benefit of a full warmup period before their loss to Sharon Academy. Plus there was the pressure of playing at the Barre Auditorium for a team that had not been there before.
Could any of that compare to the pressure cooker the Devils found themselves in Saturday night?
Poultney had to pull off some last-minute heroics to slip past West Rutland 61-58 in the Division IV quarterfinals. Ahead by 15 points with about six minutes to play, the Devils actually fell behind 56-55 when Kyle Laughlin swished a 3-pointer with 1:01 left as part of a heroic final effort by the Horde.
But Levi Haviland was the laser that guided Poultney in the frantic final minutes of a classic confrontation before a packed-to-capacity Devils' Den. He had a go-ahead bucket, a key steal and went 4 of 4 at the foul line and now the No. 2, 16-6 Devils will face No. 3 Twin Valley in the semis on Wednesday night at the Aud.
No. 7 Westside would not quit and nearly pulled off a highly improbable comeback. Poultney buckled under the Horde's pressure when the game was all but over, and when Laughlin, Michael Barrett and Liam Beaulieu started making 3s and long two-pointers, the points piled up and the lead withered.
Enter Haviland, whose big third period (10 of his 19 points) put the Devils in a position to run away in the first place. The senior forward crashed the offensive boards for a stickback to restore a lead, then came up with a big steal in the defensive end. Fouled, he made two free throws with 11.6 seconds to play.
Barrett (10 points) pulled Westside to within a point one last time with a stickback with 3.9 seconds to go and had a chance to complete an old-fashioned three-point play but his free throw missed. Haviland grabbed the board and was fouled and made his free throws once again with .6 seconds to cap the scoring.
The fast-paced game was close most of the way. Poultney had a 10-8 lead after an ugly first period (19 combined turnovers; Laughlin distinguished himself with five steals) and led 30-27 at the half despite Haviland spending much of the period on the bench in foul trouble.
Poultney led 46-33 through three and the lead grew to 53-38 after Poultney made 3 of 4 free throws after a Horde foul and a technical against charged-up Westside coach Jordan Tolar.
Then Tolar had to smile as his team nearly pulled off a miracle.
"I'm extremely proud of them. This is kind of a recap of the year, getting written off by a lot of people coming into the year," Tolar said. "We kept positive and pushed each other to give ourselves a chance to get to Barre. And to almost beat a No. 2 team and be down (15) points in the fourth after the coach is a knucklehead and gets 'T-ed' up ... They had my back."
Beaulieu had 11 points and Tyler Serrani and Tim Blanchard eight apiece for Westside.
"The pressure got to us a little bit. We didn't get complacent but we rushed," said Devils coach Bob Coloutti. "Give credit to (West Rutland); they pressed us and we didn't handle it well and we've had people press us where we have handled it well. We got tight and starting making bad passes. Credit West Rutland; it was valiant effort."
Jesse Coombs had a big game with 15 points and Heith Mason added 12 points as the Devils took advantage of their size against a guard-oriented team to pile up points in the paint.
"Jesse Combs was huge for us," Coloutti said.
Poultney has had its own share of knocks with the loss of two starting guards, Levi Allen before the season and Jon Baker during the season. Now things have settled with Eli Rosario manning the point.
"These guys have persevered and I'm really proud of them," Coloutti said.
Westside finished at 12-10 after a dismal 1-20 season in 2017-18. When that finished, Horde players took it upon themselves to work hard in the offseason and came back with resolve. They hit some speed bumps after a 5-0 start against lesser competition but have revealed their potential in the spotlight.
"Now the offseason starts," said Tolar, who loses only Barrett and benchman Ryley Dow. "I love these guys and I'm excited to see how we grow from this."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.