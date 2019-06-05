The state championship games are set for the weekend. All softball games will be played at Castleton University and the baseball title games at Burlington's Centennial Field.
There is only one softball game on the CU campus on Friday. That will be the Division II championship game, which has No. 2 Otter Valley meeting No. 1 Mount Abraham at 4:15 p.m.
The other three softball games are all Saturday. The Division IV contest will start the day with No. 4 Blue Mountain meeting No. 2 West Rutland at 11 a.m.
The Division I title is up for grabs next as Missisquoi meets BFA-St. Albans at 2 p.m.
Bringing down the curtain on the season is the Division III matchup at 5:30 p.m. between White River Valley and BFA-Fairfax.
The baseball action at Centennial will see only one Friday game: Rutland County rivals Fair Haven and Otter Valley will meet for the Division II crown at 7:15 p.m.
The other three baseball championship games are set for Saturday. Vergennes and unbeaten White River Valley vie for the Division III crown at noon, Black River and Danville clash in the Division IV game at 7 p.m. and CVU and Mount Mansfield battle for Division I honors at 4 p.m.
The state championship events in lacrosse will all be held at the University of Vermont.
The girls Division II game between Vergennes at St. Johnsbury will be held on Friday at 4:30 p.m. and the Division I girls contest will be on Saturday at 2 p.m. and pit Burlington against the winner of Wednesday's game between Burr and Burton Academy and Rice.
The boys Division II game will see nearby rivals Stowe and Harwood clashing on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Division I boys game will feature CVU and Burr and Burton on Saturday at 11 a.m.
There will also be state championship tennis matches. Stowe and Burlington will battle for the Division I boys tennis crown on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Stowe. There is only one division in boys tennis.
Division II will see Woodstock and U-32 meeting on Thursday at 4 p.m. in Woodstock for the girls title. Going for Division I honors will be CVU and South Burlington, also on Thursday, at Shelburne's Davis Park at 3 p.m.
STOCK CAR RACING
Bowl's time change
WEST HAVEN — This Sunday, the races will begin at 6 p.m. at Devil's Bowl Speedway.
The start time shifts to 7 p.m. beginning with the event on Sunday, June 16.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
CU adds 22
CASTLETON — Castleton University wrestling coach Scott Legacy's recruiting yield lists an impressive 22 new faces with plenty of regional honors.
A local product in the new class is Rutland High's Hunter Cameron, who had a career record in high school of 102-41 including a 36-5 mark his senior season.
