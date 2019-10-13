2019 Vermont Interscholastic
Football League
DIVISION I
;Record;QPR
St. Johnsbury;7-0;14.750
Middlebury;7-0;12.875
Burr and Burton;6-1;10.8.75
Rutland;5-2;9.750
Essex;4-3;7.250
BFA-St. Albans;4-3;6.750
Colchester;3-4;4.875
Hartford;3-4;4.500
CVU;2-5;3.000
Mount Mansfield;2-5;2.625
South Burlington/Burlington;1-6;1.250
Rice;0-7;0.000
DIVISION II
;Record;QPR
Brattleboro;7-0;10.875
Bellows Falls;5-2;8.175
U-32;6-1;8.000
Mount Anthony;4-3;5.250
Fair Haven;3-4;4.625
Lyndon;3-4;3.125
Spaulding;2-5;2.250
North Country;1-6;1.375
Mount Abraham;1-6;1.125
Milton;1-6;1.125
DIVISION III
;Record;QPR
BFA-Fairfax;7-0;9.125
Poultney;6-1;7.250
Springfield;5-2;5.625
Otter Valley;4-3;4.000
Oxbow;3-4;2.875
Windsor;2-5;2.500
Mill River;1-6;0.625
Woodstock;0-7;0.000
Friday, Oct. 11
Colchester 35, South Burlington/Burlington 7
Essex 27, Mount Mansfield 18
Middlebury 42, Rutland 7
Bellows Falls 42, North Country 21
Brattleboro 41, Fair Haven 7
Spaulding 20, Milton 14
Springfield 44, Woodstock 6
Saturday, Oct. 12
BFA-St. Albans 38, Rice 12
St. Johnsbury 55, Hartford 8
Mount Anthony 49, Lyndon 23
U-32 34, Mount Abraham 10
BFA-Fairfax 60, Mill River 28
Poultney 61, Oxbow 33
Windsor 32, Otter Valley 13
Burr and Burton 55, CVU 27
Friday, Oct. 18
(7 p.m. unless indicated)
BFA-St. Albans at Middlebury
Mount Mansfield at Colchester
Rutland at Hartford
North Country at South Burlington/Burlington
Milton at Bellows Falls
Brattleboro at Mount Anthony
Mount Abraham at Fair Haven
Spaulding at U-32
Saturday, Oct. 19
(1 p.m. unless indicated)
Burr and Burton at Rice
Essex at CVU, 7 p.m.
St. Johnsbury at Lyndon
Otter Valley at BFA-Fairfax, 6 p.m.
Oxbow at Mill River
Springfield at Poultney
Woodstock at Windsor
