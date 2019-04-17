Jim Hill isn't about to tear things down and start from scratch with the Fair Haven Union High School football program. But count on Slaters games being played quicker than they were under Brian Grady.
Grady's pass-heavy attack made for a lot of action on the field but slowed down the clock with multiple incompletions. Hill strives more for balance so look for the Slaters to be running the ball more frequently.
Hill is one of two former Rutland High School football players to assume head coaching roles for next fall. Greg Lewis, another RHS alum, will take over the Mill River program.
A decision on the new head coach at Burr and Burton, where Jason Thomas has given his resignation, is anticipated by the end of the month.
"I like to coach what we've got," said Hill, the head coach at Otter Valley through the 2016 season. "It depends what our strengths are. I feel like we should be a 50-50 team. We have talented backs and a talented kid (former JV Evan Reed) at quarterback. We're excited about him but we don't want to throw him to the wolves too quick."
Reed quarterbacked the JV team to an undefeated season last year and Hill likes his physical tools as Reed takes over for the celebrated Cam Coloutti. He said he'd be keeping formations and terminology in place to help ease the transition.
The Slaters will graduate 16 players from last season; while some of the most obvious holes will be in the middle of the lines, Hill is confident his program will fill the positions nicely.
A first-year assistant to Grady last year, Hill said he will put a physical team on the field for the Division II season.
"We weren't physical like Burr and Burton last year," he said. BBA beat the Slaters by lopsided margins twice last year, including the 2018 championship game. "My Otter Valley teams were very physical and, being a former Rutland Raider, that's what I want to bring."
Hill was hesitant to apply for the head job as a relative newcomer. Members of the coaching staff, who will all return next fall, encouraged him to apply for the position when he was afraid of stepping on toes.
"A lot of things have worked well for me," he said. "I never expected two years ago that I'd be a head coach again this quickly. I'm excited to start. Well, actually I've started already."
It was a family-related decision that led Hill to leave Otter Valley, where he had an undefeated state championship team led by Player of the Year Carson Leary. One family member enthusiastically supporting his new job is his daughter, 5-year-old Macie.
"I did tell her I was going to be a head coach again," Hill said. "She remembers going to games and being excited and coming out and seeing her dad on the field after the game. She's excited for that part of it again."
As is Lewis with his first head coaching role at Mill River, where he takes over for another RHS alum, Jon Wallett.
Lewis won a state title as a player at Rutland and went on to compete in the Shrine game.
Lewis was a member of Wallett's staff for four years and landed the first head coaching job for which he ever applied.
The Minutemen will also have significant losses to graduation (13) but return a seasoned quarterback in two-year starter Colby Fox.
"He's got a great attitude. He's always worked hard and he's a good kid all-around," Lewis said.
The Minutemen will be a smallish team reliant on quickness and Lewis sees more of a spread offense in their future.
"We may have more of a college style. We have some talent and we may throw the ball a little bit more," he said.
The Minutemen will run by committee with Fox possibly getting in on the act.
Lewis said he learned a lot under Rutland head coach Mike Norman and will also draw on the practices of another one of his RHS mentors, baseball coach Kevin Bellomo.
Mill River has been to the Division III semifinals twice since 2013, the year the Minutemen lost in the championships to Woodstock in a game with a controversial ending. It has been called the title Mill River won without taking home the trophy.
Lewis sees a tough climb ahead in a division where 2018 finalist Poultney will be the preseason favorite. The last three state crowns were won by perennial contenders Windsor and Woodstock, and Lewis also expects BFA-Fairfax will be in the mix next year.
"It's going to be an uphill battle but we'll have some fun," he said.
Lewis said he is committed to building up the program.
"If Mill River will have me, I hope to be there a long, long time," he said.
