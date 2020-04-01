In its 35th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, The Gatorade Company announced a Vermont student was its player of the year.
Logan Wendell of St. Johnsbury Academy was named 2019-20 Gatorade Vermont Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Wendell is the third Gatorade Vermont Boys Basketball Player of the Year to be chosen from St. Johnsbury Academy.
The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Wendell as Vermont’s best high school boys basketball player.
The 6-foot-1, 160-pound senior guard led the Hilltoppers to a 17-6 record and the Division 1 state championship game this past season. Wendell averaged 24.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals per game. An All-Metro selection, he was also named to the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association Dream Dozen.
An orientation leader in his school, Wendell has served as class treasurer and has volunteered locally on behalf of youth basketball programs.
“Logan Wendell is an unbelievable competitor,” said Mike Wood, head coach at Rutland High. “He has tremendous range, but he’s also shown the ability to hit the mid-range shot consistently and get to the basket. He draws a lot of attention from opposing defenses and he’s done a nice job of elevating the play of his teammates.”
Wendell has maintained an A average in the classroom. He remains undecided upon a collegiate destination.
To learn more about the Gatorade Player of the Year program, check out past winners or to nominate student-athletes, visit www.Gatorade.com/POY, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GatoradePOY or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Gatorade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.