WINDSOR — Sadie Stetson and Neva Bostic, of Division I state champion St. Johnsbury, will head the South D-I/II team at this Saturday’s Vermont Basketball Coaches Association all-star game.
They will play alongside two Rutland High graduating seniors, Leigha Charron and Elise Magro.
Division IV state runner-up Poultney has two players on the South boys D-III/IV team, Eli Rosario and Levi Haviland.
Saturday’s festivities will include four North-South games, along with awards presentations, 3-point shooting contests and more, including the naming of the boys and girls Players of the Year.
South boys D-III/IV team
Ryan Boyle and Jon Mason, Black River; Eli Rosario and Levi Haviland, Poultney; Hunter Grela and Robert Slocum, Windsor; Lucas Newton, Leland & Gray; Fisher Kelly, Sharon; Jackson Washburn, Long Trail; Jack Lane, Arlington; Porter Peloquin, Websterville; Jake Colby, Thetford; Tyler Burroughs, Blue Mountain; Isaac Martel, Rivendell; Nate Greb, Proctor; coach Donald Richard, Black River.
South girls D-I/II team
Ciara McClay, Vergennes; Cat Worthington, Mount Anthony; Rielle Brassard, Randolph; Sadie Stetson and Neva Bostic, St. Johnsbury; Elise Magro and Leigha Charron, Rutland; Kaleigh Brown, Fair Haven; Hailey Derosia, Brattleboro; Jalen Cook and Cora Funke, Mount Abraham; Lauren McKenney and Shea Fordham, Randolph; Hannah Crosby, Springfield; Brianna Vanderway, Vergennes; coach Paul Freed, Brattleboro.
The day’s North-South game schedule:
Division III-IV girls at 11 a.m.
Division III-IV boys at 1 p.m.
Division I-II girls at 3 p.m.
Division I-II boys at 5 p.m.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Plattsburgh 10, Castleton 7
CASTLETON — A 7-1 first half was enough for Plattsburgh to resist a spirited Castleton comeback to win, 10-7, in non-conference men’s lacrosse Thursday.
The host Spartans won the second half 6-1 before slipping to 2-4, the same record as the Cardinals.
Brandon Moyer stopped six shots and allowed just one goal in the final two periods for Castleton, which was outshot 41-28 overall and 22-13 on net.
Jason Sedell had three goals and an assist for Castleton, which got two goals from Cameron Russell and singles from Tom Pardew and Connor Rider.
Maxx Ingison had six saves for Castleton before halftime.
Jake Carroll’s hat trick led Plattsburgh, while four Cardinals keepers combined for six saves.
Castleton visits UMass-Dartmouth in a Little East game Saturday.
