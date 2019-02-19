It was in 1971 that Jay Wilson was playing in that memorable Division II state championship boys basketball game at Patrick Gym, helping Fair Haven to upset Winooski 54-51.
Four years before that, Connie LaRose began her coaching career at Beeman Academy in New Haven, one of the forerunners of Mount Abraham Union High School.
All these decades later, they are still at it and have had an enormous impact on Vermont high school basketball.
LaRose has won four state crowns at Mount Abe and still guides the Eagles today in girls basketball.
Wilson won a couple of boys basketball state crowns at Mill River.
Both are in the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association's Hall of Fame.
Today, Wilson sits at the right hand of his son Kyle Wilson, the head coach of the Fair Haven girls team.
Kyle would be quick to tell you that his father's input is invaluable.
The Rutland Herald / Times Argus power rankings say either LaRose's Eagles or the Wilsons' Slaters will capture the D-II girls state basketball title in March at Barre Auditorium.
CVU looks to be the clear favorite in Division I, but in Division III and IV, things are up for grabs.
Thetford is trying to get to a sixth consecutive state final in D-III, where Windsor is the defending champion. Thetford and Hazen have just one loss apiece.
Division IV is a scramble. Mount St. Joseph is gunning for a fifth straight crown but its Rutland County neighbors West Rutland and Proctor are among the red hot contenders along with Blue Mountain.
Thursday night could tell us something abut the pecking order when MSJ and West Rutland meet at the Mounties' Martin McDonough Gymnasium on Senior Night.
Here are this week's Rutland Herald / Times Argus power rankings for girls basketball with last week's ranking in parentheses.
1. CVU 18-0 (1) Nobody can beat the Redhawks. Only St. Johnsbury has come close, losing 49-40 and 51-41.
2. St. Johnsbury 16-2 (2) The defending state champion Hilltoppers are on a collision course with CVU for a rematch in the Division I state final.
3. BFA-St. Albans 15-3 (3) The Comets are on a five-game winning streak that includes an impressive 19-point win over Rice.
4. Rice 12-6 (6) Green Knights have lost three of the last four but those defeats have come against the iron — CVU, BFA-St. Albans and St. Johnsbury.
5. Mount Abraham 16-2 (4) Fifteen straight wins and showing no signs of letting up.
6. Rutland 12-6 (5) Raiders stumbled badly at home against Brattleboro. They would love to close out the regular campaign with wins over Mount Anthony and Otter Valley to, hopefully, nail down a top-four seed.
7. Fair Haven 13-5 (7) Whipping a very good Windsor team on the road in its last outing was impressive. Holding Olivia Rockwood to 19 points would not have been too bad. Holding her whole team to 19 and her to six was remarkable. Kerigan Disorda, who defended Rockwood, can take a bow.
8. Thetford 16-1 (8) Coming off a 51-30 road win over a decent Division II Harwood team speaks volumes. Eric Ward's Panthers have stamped themselves as the favorite in Division III.
9. Hazen 19-1 (9) Wildcats could give us a dream final against Thetford.
10. Springfield 14-4 (10) The Cosmos are putting it together at the right time with seven straight victories.
Our top fives:
Division II: 1. Mount Abraham 2. Fair Haven 3. Springfield 4. Lake Region 5. Enosburg
Division III: 1. Thetford 2. Hazen 3. Green Mountain 4. Windsor 5. BFA-Fairfax
Division IV: 1. West Rutland 2. Proctor 3. Blue Mountain 4. Mount St. Joseph 5. Danville
