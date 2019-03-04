Boys and Girls Hockey Pairings

BOYS

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, March 5

Game 2: No. 9 Spaulding (6-12-2) at No. 1 Essex (15-3-2), 8:15 p.m. Game 3: No. 5 South Burlington (8-10-1) at No. 4 Middlebury (9-8-3), 7 p.m. Game 4: No. 7 CVU (5-11-2) at No. 2 BFA-St. Albans (14-3-3), 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 6

Game 5: No. 6 Rice (7-10-2) at No. 3 Stowe (13-5-2), 6:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 6: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 2, TBA Game 7: Winner game 5 vs. winner game 4, TBA

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, March 6

Game 7: No. 9 Milton (8-10-1) at No. 1 Woodstock (13-2-3), 6:50 p.m. Game 9: No. 7 Brattleboro (7-8-6) at No. 2 Missisquoi (15-3-1), 8 p.m. Game 8: No. 5 Lyndon (11-8-1) at No. 4 Mount Mansfield (12-7-1), 6:15 p.m. Game 10: No. 6 Burr and Burton (11-10) at No. 3 Colchester (15-4-1), TBA

Semifinals

Game 11: Winner game 8 vs. winner game 7, TBA Game 12: Winner game 10 vs. winner game 9, TBA

GIRLS

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, March 5

Game 1: No. 8 Stowe (11-8-1) at No. 1 BFA-St. Albans (18-1-1), 5:30 p.m. Game 2: No. 7 Middlebury (12-6-1) at No. 2 Essex (17-2-1), 6:15 p.m. Game 3: No. 6 Rutland (11-8-1) vs. No. 3 Burlington/Colchester (8-12) at Leddy, 4:20 p.m.

Wednesday, March 6

Game 4: No. 5 South Burlington (10-8-1) vs. No. 4 Rice (13-7) at Cairns, 5:10 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 5: Winner game 4 vs. winner game 1, TBA Game 6: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 2, TBA

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, March 5

Game 3: No. 8 Woodstock (6-12-3) at No. 1 Burr and Burton (10-8-2), 6 p.m. Game 4: No. 5 CVU (8-12) at No. 4 Harwood (8-9-2), 5:30 p.m. Game 5: No. 6 Brattleboro (7-12-1) vs. No. 3 U-32 (9-10-1) at BOR, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 6

Game 6: No. 7 Missisquoi (7-14) at No. 2 North Country/Lyndon (9-10-1), 6 p.m

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner game 4 vs. winner game 3, TBA Game 8: Winner game 5 vs. winner game 6, TBA
