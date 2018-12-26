A short holiday week schedule is packing a competitive punch so put aside the eggnog stupor and check out some high school sports.
Thursday
St. Johnsbury at Rutland boys basketball: The last time these teams met, the Raiders routed the Hilltoppers 60-35 in the semifinals at Patrick Gym. St. Jay returns plenty of starting punch and a balanced lineup while the Raiders seem to be building a better product game by game.
West Rutland at Proctor boys basketball: West Rutland is 2-0 and even if it’s two wins over Mid-Vermont Christian the Horde have momentum and some confidence after a 1-20 season. What better way to test itself than against a Proctor team that has its sights set for Barre? Find a seat early for this one at Buggiani Gym.
Mill River at Otter Valley boys basketball: This is the first meeting of the season to determine county supremacy among the four Division II teams (Mount St. Joseph and Fair Haven are the others). The Otters have a great returning core plus transfer Del Norwood. The Minutemen have Zach Ames, Tyler Shelvey, Will Grabowski and some fine up-and-coming talent. There won’t be a lot of size on the floor but this one will have plenty of speed and hairpin turns.
Friday
MSJ at Brattleboro boys basketball: The Mounties have a big victory at D-II Milton to their credit but have not been putting together 32 minutes regularly. That would be a mistake against a Brattleboro team that has been playing tough against some of the state’s top teams.
Rutland at Middlebury girls hockey: The Tigers are usually a tough game for the Raiders, who are trying to extend an impressive 3-0 start that includes a 4-2 win at Burlington/Colchester.
Saturday
St. Johnsbury at Rutland girls basketball. The 3-1 Raiders left part of their game on the bus during a 60-25 loss at St. Johnsbury last week so this will be a test of their resolve.
