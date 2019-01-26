The Rutland girls hockey team hardly had the opportunity to celebrate the first goal of its Division I showdown game with Essex when the Hornets responded 22 seconds later with the equalizer and the go-ahead goal 30 seconds after that.
The Hornets scored four unanswered goals to take a 4-1 victory despite the standout play of Raider freshman goalie Kristen Pariseau on Saturday at Spartan Arena.
Essex invaded the Raiders' home ice boasting an 8-1 mark; its only loss came at the hands of BFA-St. Albans in a holiday tournament, while the 8-1-1 Raiders were waiting and eager to meet the Hornet challenge.
After a scoreless first period, fireworks erupted when Ella Beraldi fired a rising shot from the right point and zipped it through the glove of Hornet net minder Sophie Forcier. Rutland cheered mightily and celebrated getting the jump on Essex. But Beraldi’s goal simply lit the fuse.
On the ensuing trip down the ice, Grace Wiggett deflected Sage Amaliksen’s shot past Pariseau and suddenly the game was tied. On Essex’s next shift, the Hornets leapfrogged into the lead when Abigail Robbins banged in a rebound of Madeline Young’s shot, silencing the crowd at 5:07 of the second session.
“I was concerned when we went down 1-0, how resilient would we be,” Essex coach John Maddalena said. “But to be able to come back in the next two shifts and score was really big for us and that bodes well for us in the future.”
The Hornets thrived on the big ice surface of Spartan. Essex likes to control the puck in its own zone, and with the ability to skate three lines, the team can go hard and get after their competition, in this case the youthful Raiders who are bolstered by eight freshmen.
“I thought we played really well in that first period,” Raider coach Dirk Steupert said. “But that is an incredible hockey team. He was running three lines full speed. There were a lot of shots in the second period (and third) and I think we could have cleared the puck a bit better. Even down 2-1, we still had a chance but in the middle of the third period, we ran out of gas.”
Essex outshot Rutland in every period, including 15-3 in the second and 21-5 in the third. All told, the Hornet shot advantage was 42-8. In all likelihood, this game could have been wildly lopsided as the Hornets surged on the offensive end held firm on defense, had it not been for goalie Pariseau, who turned away 40 Hornet shots, including several breakaways, 2-on-1s and 1-on-1s.
“Our girls got after the puck and had lots of good opportunities,” said Maddalena. “They didn’t get too frustrated when they couldn’t put the puck in the net. That goaltender for Rutland was outstanding.”
In the second period alone, Pariseau turned away Hannah Himes on a breakaway, broke up a 2-on-1 with Olivia Miller-Johnson and Young, snatched Francesca Martin’s slapper out of the air and held the fort. Pariseau was left exposed many times on poor line changes and defensive miscues but still held the fort.
However, the pressure applied by Essex was too great. The Hornets struck again at 6:39 of the third period by playing great position hockey. Himes was on the doorstep to deflect in Martin’s shot from the left point to bump the lead to 3-1.
At 5:47, the Hornets converted on the power play when Molly Bruyns scored from the high slot, set up by Miller-Johnson. The helper was the 100th career point scored by the Hornet first-line center.
Rutland kept at it but clearly tired, having to match up with three fast and skilled Hornet lines.
The 9-1 Hornets now match up against Burlington/Colchester on the road Wednesday, while hosting Rice on Saturday. Rutland has a busy week with three games, beginning with a makeup with Woodstock pm Monday at 5 p.m. at Spartan Arena.
