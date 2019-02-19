The Essex boys are the top hockey team in the state, and the Hornets showcased their talent in a 6-3 victory over Rutland at Spartan Arena on Wednesday.
Essex was in control for most of the afternoon but the Raiders tried to make a game of it. After falling behind 3-0 and 5-1, Rutland was able to cash in on a pair of power plays before the Hornets put the game away with a strike at 12:45 with the man advantage.
The Raiders had a couple big opportunities but shot themselves in the foot with penalties. Just after Willem Barwin took a major spearing penalty for Essex, Rutland took a retaliatory minor. Both teams took another penalty and Rutland only got 1:21 of power play out of the 5-minute major.
“Essex is a really good team but the difference I thought was that we took some bad penalties at some key times,” said Rutland coach Chris Adams.
Essex’s Sam Gibbs got the first of his three goals on a tip-in off a Joseph Maher shot from the point just 1:14 into the game, igniting a three-goal first period. Gibbs scored again at 10:06 with a pretty toe drag around a defender and a laser past Augie Louras just inside the left post.
Tyler Millette capped the first-period scoring with a shot through a screen at 11:30.
The Raiders cut it to 3-1 just 2:35 into the second on the first of Noah Crossman’s hat trick. As Crossman jumped off the bench, Ben Simpson flicked an indirect pass off the left boards to send Crossman in alone and he beat Paul Gordon.
The Hornets were able to answer, though, as Gibbs netted his third at 7:32 on the power play, putting the score at 4-1 after two.
Jonah Janaro upped the advantage midway through the final stanza, taking a pretty pass from Max Line and ripping the puck into the top-left corner.
The game continued to be chippy (a total of 16 penalties were called) and the Hornets paid the price. Crossman redirected a Joe Gides shot from the blue line at 9:20 and then scored again on the man advantage 2:24 later.
Ryan Melen carried the puck into the zone, won a battle on the left boards, found Crossman at the left circle and the senior beat Gordon on the blocker side.
Grady Cram put an end to the Rutland run on a turnover that he converted with 2:15 to go.
Louras finished the game with 20 saves for the 4-12-2 Raiders while Gordon stopped 13 shots for 13-2-2 Essex.
“Noah Crossman had a hat trick so obviously he had a very good game but some of the kids who don’t get a lot of ice time, like Matt Creed, Joel Muscatello and Micaiah Boyle, got a chance to play and payed really well,” said Adams.
Rutland is back in action on Saturday at 7 p.m. when CVU comes to Spartan Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.