Rutland Country Club and Drake Hull were the big winners at the first day of the Vermont Amateur, Hull by a substantial margin and the course by a little.
With many players talking about troubles being above the hole and greens picking up speed throughout the round, Hull embarked on his title defense early in the day and came home with an impressive 4-under par 66 on his home course. That gave him a four-shot lead heading into Wednesday's play.
Hull was the only player under par, with several headed for red figures fading on the back nine.
One who finished strong was the Country Club of Barre's Bryson Richards with a birdie at the 18th for par 70, putting him even with The Quechee Club's Pat Pelletier, a former professional.
Rutland gave up just 13 scores at 72 or better but there are so many of those within range of the Vermont Golf Association's men's state championship.
Hull made just one bogey to his five birdies and is off to another quick start, though he's got an education from similar circumstances in his Am wins at Dorset and the Country Club of Vermont.
"I came back (to the pack) last year and turned what could have been a 72 or 73 into a 77. My goal this week is to be steady all the way through," said the senior at the University of Connecticut.
Hull, who relies on hitting fairways to set up a terrific wedge game, played a little tight on the front nine, even as he was putting himself in position to score. Putts did not fall early but he made a 10-footer on the ninth to get under par. He birdied 10 to get to 2 under and wedged to kick-in range for birdies on 14 and 16, the latter a testing uphill par-4. Hull finished well, making an 8-foot par save on 18.
"The course was tricky and the wind came up. The greens haven't been this quick all year," Hull said.
Playing a similar style of game is Richards, who will be a freshman on the University of Rhode Island team this fall. Richards hits a lot of irons off the tees of the 6,200-yard layout and tries to zero in with the short sticks.
"I took a lot of notes today," said Richards. "This course is tough; you've got to give it respect. You can't be too aggressive because you can make a lot of quick mistakes here."
Richards was confounded by a 3-footer for birdie on the eighth that would have gotten him back to 1-over — "I couldn't figure out which way it would break," he said — but played the rest of the round at 2 under.
He scored a big birdie on 15, where a pin placed just five paces from the back apron left many players with the golf equivalent of lockjaw. Across the green came Richards with a 30-foot putt that he played 6 feet above the hole and in it dropped.
"I was just trying to stay away from a three-putt," he said.
Richards, who hit "13 or 14 greens," wedged to within a foot of the pin on 18 and finished with a tap-in birdie. Others who left their ball substantially above the hole missed their putts to the left, even though the green looks like it has to break to the right.
Pelletier got to 2-under par early but then didn't put himself in the right position to charge the hole with the putter. But he had not seen this course since he won the Vermont PGA Player of the Year award in 2011 and the Quechee member did not play a practice round before the Am.
Pelletier won New Hampshire's Player of the Year last year and was named by some local players as a stick to watch in this 72-hole event.
Two things made a 71 by Brattleboro Country Club's Jacob Zaranek extraordinary; he had never seen the course before Tuesday, and he was coming off a 36-hole marathon Monday in which he qualified for the U.S. Am. He shot 69 and 65 at Longmeadow (Massachusetts) and finished second.
He got home to bed at 11:30 p.m. and at 7:30 a.m. was on his way to RCC.
Phillip Fairbanks, of Mountain View, and Rutland's Jared Nelson and Peter Christenson were also at 71 while Rutland's Dan Cole and Logan Broyles, Mount Anthony's Corey Jozefiak, Nicholas Murphy of Rocky Ridge, Williston's Ritchie Snow and Aaron Wood of Mount Anthony were at 72.
Nelson was one of a handful of players to recover after poor starts. He pulled his opening tee shot into the trees that line the first fairway but it bounced out and stayed in play. Nelson thought the ball was out of bounds and had played a provision. He closed with three birdies in the last five holes, including a half-inch tap-in on 15. But he said it wasn't Nelson-brand golf until the 12th where he finally began to find a groove.
"I don't know what happened today," he said. "I couldn't find the center of the club.
"I hit it well coming in so I'm not worried," he said.
Holes 6 through 10 is the stretch where players typically begin to put together a good score. For Cole, who played that stretch even, the new birdie alley is 13 through 16, which members call the "ridge holes." Cole shook off back-to-back bogeys with four straight birdies on the ridge.
That included an 18-foot bender from above the hole on 14 and a 30-footer up the hill on 15.
"I was hitting it solid all day," Cole said. "I hope to play solid again tomorrow and manage it."
Rutland's Garren Poirier is considered one of the chief threats to Hull's defense but didn't play like it early. When he four-putted from the apron on 8 he was left at a sobering 6-over par but he played the back at 3 under, with an eagle on the uphill, par-5 13th, and finished at 73.
"All in all if you're going to have a bad round you can't let it get out of control," said the two-time runner-up.
Scott Rankin, of Vermont National, had a roller-coaster round of his own, shooting 74 with just three pars.
The field will be cut to the low 40 scorers and ties following Wednesday's play. The remaining field will play 36 holes on Thursday.
NOTES: Players in later pairings experienced greens that were firming up but the course was in impeccable condition. It has only recently dried out and Karl Larson and his grounds crew were tasked with clearing the fairways of an abundance of worm mounds. "They really got after it," said member Candy Grant, who was acting as a spotter on the fourth hole. ... Rutland members were out in force as spotters, with two to three on the par-4s and 5s. ... Rutland has a nine-shot lead over the Country Club of Barre in the McCullough Cup team competition, the 36-hole event staged over the tournament's first two days. Rutland is seeking its sixth straight Cup. ... A site has not yet been selected for the 2020 Am.
