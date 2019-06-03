It's semifinals Tuesday and baseball, softball, lacrosse and tennis will narrow their championship fields to two, with 27 contests on tap.
Every top seed with the exception of Division I boys tennis has survived to this point.
In Division I baseball, upstarts Mount Mansfield (No. 10) and Colchester (No. 6) will play for the right to face the winner of No. 4 Rice at No. 1 CVU. Mount Mansfield is the only team to beat CVU this year.
In Division II, Marble Valley League rivals Otter Valley (No. 1) and Fair Haven (No. 2) are back in action as they pursue a possible all-MVL finale.
No. 4 Harwood is at Otter Valley, with Fair Haven visiting No. 2 Enosburg.
In D-III, it's No. 1 White River Valley hosting No. 4 Thetford and No. 2 Green Mountain hosting No. 3 Vergennes.
In D-IV, top-seeded Black River hosts No. 4 Proctor. The Presidents are looking for their third straight win this year over the Phantoms, while in Danville the No. 2 Indians will host the upset-minded No. 6 Arlington Eagles.
In Division II softball, Otter Valley and Fair Haven aim at an all-MVL finals when No. 2 OV hosts No. 6 U-32 and No. 1 Mount Abraham hosts No. 5 Fair Haven.
No. 1 Essex hosts No. 4 BFA-St. Albans and No. 2 Missisquoi hosts No. 3 Lyndon in D-I.
Top-seeded BFA-Fairfax hosts No. 5 Richford and No. 2 Oxbow hosts No. 3 White River Valley.
The MVL will have a horse in the Division IV finals after No. 6 Black River visits No. 2 West Rutland. Westside won the teams' only meeting this year, 30-16, in a game played way back at the end of April.
Upstarts Essex (No. 10) and Burlington (No. 6) eye a state title berth in boys Division I tennis when the teams meet in Burlington. Top-seeded Stowe hosts No. 4 South Burlington in the other semi.
The top four seeds are in the girls D-I semis, with No. 1 CVU hosting No. 4 Burlington and No. 2 South Burlington entertaining No. 3 Stowe.
The girls D-II finals on Wednesday will have No. 2 U-32 at No. 1 Woodstock.
The Rutland High School girls lacrosse team has its eye on a state finals berth and a possible first state title when the No. 4 Raiders visit No. 1 South Burlington in a rematch of a close game won by the Wolves.
In the other semi, it's No. 3 Rice at No. 2 Burr and Burton in a game scheduled for Wednesday.
In Division II, No. 2 U-32 hosts No. 6 St. Johnsbury and No. 1 Vergennes hosts No. 4 Hartford.
The third-ranked Burr and Burton boys are still alive in D-I lacrosse and will host No. 7 South Burlington, while No. 1 CVU will entertain No. 4 Essex.
In D-II, Stowe and Harwood have a possible third meeting in mind; the teams split during the regular season. No. 4 Stowe will host No. 8 Milton on Tuesday, while No. 2 Hartford hosts No. 3 Harwood.
