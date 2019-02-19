SPRINGFIELD — After struggling early, Windsor kicked it up a notch in the second half and pulled away from Springfield, 48-38, in a Marble Valley League boys basketball game Tuesday at Dressel Gym.
The Yellow Jackets trailed 21-16 at the half before going on a 15-2 spurt in the third quarter to take the lead for good.
“We didn't do a whole lot different in the second half,” said Windsor coach Harry Ladue. “We just ramped it up a bit, got some turnovers and started making shots we were missing in the first half.”
With the season winding down, the game was important for both teams, but maybe more so for Springfield, which is in 17th place at 3-14 in Division II, a division that takes 16 teams to the postseason. The Cosmos have three games left, meeting Hartford, Windsor and Woodstock.
“All those games are winnable,” said Springfield coach Mike Ruppel. “We have our fate in our own hands and that's just the way I like it.”
Windsor is 10-6 in Division III and is winding down in good fashion, winning five of its last six. The Jacks have four more games including two more this week, heading to Woodstock on Wednesday and at Mount St. Joseph on Friday before finishing up hosting Springfield on Tuesday and wrapping the regular season up at Mill River on Friday.
Springfield opened the game in a hurry, taking a 14-6 lead after one period. Noah Zierfus made his first four shots and was fouled taking a 3-point shot in his next attempt — making two of the three free throws.
While the Cosmos were building up the lead, Windsor was missing from underneath. However, the Jacks stayed within range, trailing just 21-16 at the half.
The third quarter was the pivotal period as Windsor's ramped-up defense forced turnovers that were turned into points as the Jacks went on a 15-2 run and took over the game.
“We had too many turnovers and ill-advised 3-point shots,” said Ruppel. “We were not making good decisions.”
The Cosmos gave it a run in the first few minutes of the fourth quarter as burly Jake Stepler made three hoops, displaying some nifty footwork as the Cosmos got the lead down to 40-35 with 3:57 left. However, Stepler, who plays all out, picked up his fifth foul and there was nobody to pick up the slack. Eventually, the Cosmos had to foul and they fouled the wrong guy as Robbie Slocum kept the Jacks in front with an 8-for-8 performance from the foul line.
Windsor once again had to play without the ailing Ryan Richardson, who was at the game on crutches as he recovers from a knee injury.
“And he's our best defender,” said Ladue.
Slocum finished with 14 points, as did Owen Abrahmsen. John Cook added eight. For Springfield, Zierfus had 16 and Stepler 11.
