WINDSOR — Heavy underdog Winooski got Windsor’s attention for a while, but once Windsor figured things out, the Yellow Jackets put it in cruise control and came away with a 79-68 Division III boys basketball playdown win Tuesday night.
The Spartans, the 12th seed at 4-16, had the game tied at 23-23 with 5:52 to go in the second quarter before the No. 5 and 12-8 Jacks began clicking and took a 38-30 lead at the half, leading comfortably the rest of the way.
“I think when we went into the 1-2-2 matchup zone it helped us a lot in the second half,” said senior guard Hunter Grela. “They came at us pretty hard at the start and our full-court press could have been better. And once we got into a groove we were OK.”
And nobody was in a better groove than senior Robbie Slocum, who scored 27 while dealing with a box-and-one.
“He’s a heckuva player,” said Windsor coach Harry Ladue. “He just keeps on working.”
Twelve of Slocum’s points came on 3-point shots.
Windsor advances to the quarterfinals on Friday and Ladue is planning it to be a trip to Peoples Academy. Peoples, the No. 4 seed, had a playdown game Tuesday night with No. 13 Leland & Gray.
“It’s always good to win a tourney game and keep moving along,” said Ladue.
Winooski, after starting out the season with seven straight losses, finally gained some momentum by winning its last two Central Vermont League games. And the Spartans didn’t seem intimidated by Windsor. While the Spartans were dropping in 3s, Windsor was missing from underneath and wasn’t looking anything like a decided favorite. Even when Windsor had a 21-point second quarter, the Spartans were still hanging around through the first half.
“We weren’t making any plays and we were missing bunnies,” said Ladue, who agreed with Grela that the matchup zone in the second half was a springboard to success.
“And we started making some shots,” added Ladue.
Offensively, Slocum had some help as sophomore forward Owen Abrahamsen had a 22-point night, along with 12 points from Dakohta Sanderson and 10 from Grela.
“Lots of guys contributed tonight,” said Ladue.
Leading 38-30 after two periods, the Jacks began pulling away real quick in the third quarter with a 16-4 run to take a 54-32 lead, which seemed to zap all the energy from the Spartans.
