WINDSOR — Windsor, after two funky middle periods, used a 20-point fourth quarter to put away BFA-Fairfax in a Vermont girls Division III quarterfinal Friday, 47-37.
Teams that have given Windsor trouble this year found success by containing junior phenom Olivia Rockwood, and the Bullets had her somewhat under control until the fourth quarter when she banged in 14 points as Windsor pulled away to advance to the Thursday’s semifinals at Barre Auditorium, where the Yellow Jackets captured the title last year.
“She just likes to win,” said Windsor coach Bruce Mackay.
It was not a one-person show, as the Jacks got a nine-point first half from Evelyn Page, solid defense off the bench from Alyssa Slocum and hard board work by Brook McKeen, Reese Perry and Ashley Grela against the taller girls from BFA.
The win brought the third-seeded Jacks to 17-4 while BFA, whose school is located 25 miles north of Burlington, was the sixth seed and closes out the season at 10-11. The Bullets beat Stowe in a playdown game.
Friday’s game was strange in that when Windsor took a 15-2 lead after the first period, it looked like the long bus ride had affected the Bullets. However, BFA turned the tables with a 12-3 edge in the second quarter and continued to battle and trailed just 27-26 after three quarters.
“We got out of our game plan,” said Rockwood. “We started to rush things.”
“She’s right,” said Mackay. “Those big girls down low were bothering us more than they should have. We kind of went a little off the track.”
While Windsor got contributions from a lot of players, it is hard to ignore Rockwood’s contributions. In the first quarter she had three fast break passes to Page and was nine of 10 from the free-throw line. She also made four 3-point baskets, two in the fourth quarter, one that looked liked it was launched from the parking lot.
Mackay was thankful for his depth as three Jacket starters had to sit for awhile.
Getting the first five points of the final quarter was a big boost for the Jacks, as it gave them a little space before BFA’s Jaycee Douglas hit a three to make it a 32-28 game. Rockwood then answered with a three of her own that led to a 7-2 run and Windsor was on its way.
