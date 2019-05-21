Has anyone noticed what Danville has done since losing their season opener to Blue Mountain? The Indians have ripped off eight wins in a row, including a trouncing of Blue Mountain, in averaging nearly 23 runs per game.
They take over the top spot in Division IV this week in the Rutland Herald / Times Argus softball power rankings.
There is a marquee matchup Thursday in West Rutland when our No. 2 and No. 3 teams in D-IV meet. West Rutland beat Proctor in the first meeting but the Phantoms have since fashioned a convincing win over a solid Green Mountain team.
There is also a new No. 1 in the overall power rankings with Mount Anthony now residing in the penthouse.
Lyndon and Missisquoi are a combined 25-1 but the feeling here is that Mount Anthony, unbeaten Essex and Brattleboro are the clear D-I favorites.
Division II is in flux thanks to the injury to Springfield’s star pitcher, Hannah Crosby. She had an MRI this morning. Stay tuned.
Mount Abe pulled off a gigantic victory and moves into the No. 1 spot in Division II.
Oxbow stays at No. 1 in D-III but the Olympians and BFA-Fairfax might be more like 1 and 1-A.
These are the final Rutland Herald / Times Argus power rankings. Monday, the playoff pairings are released with everything getting decided between the lines. Last week’s ranking is in parentheses.
1. Mount Anthony 10-3 (4) The Patriots have been in the Division I state final the last five years. Don’t bet against them making it a sixth. And don’t hold that recent close loss to Pittsfield against them. The 14-2 Generals are one of the top teams in western Massachusetts.
2. Essex 11-0 (2) The Hornets have passed every test.
3. Brattleboro 12-1 (3) There might be a new general in the power rankings, but the Colonels have what it takes to make a run at the crown.
4. Oxbow 12-1 (3) The Olympians fell 7-5 to Division I Lyndon in a battle of unbeaten clubs.
5. BFA-Fairfax 11-2 (7) The Bullets vs. the Olympians could be the best final of championship weekend in Castleton. If the two get there. Do not assume anything in the postseason.
6. Lyndon 13-0 (8) The D-I Vikings being unbeaten is not the same thing as Essex being perfect. Vikes have played exactly one D-I game. Still, that win over Oxbow is mighty impressive.
7. Mount Abraham 10-4 (UR) A 2-1 win over a good D-I Missisquoi team is a signature victory and brands the Eagles as the D-II favorite.
8. Missisquoi 12-1 (5) It is noteworthy that the Thunderbirds swept the season series from Franklin County rival BFA-St. Albans.
9. BFA-St. Albans 9-3 (9) The Comets lost consecutive games to Missisquoi and Essex and then won the last two by a combined score of 46-1.
10. White River Valley 11-1 (UR) Yes, the Wildcats are 11-1 but it is the 3-0 loss to Oxbow that shows they can play the game.
Our Top Fives:
Division II: 1. Mount Abraham 10-4, 2. Springfield 10-3, 3. Enosburg 9-2, 4. Otter Valley 9-4, 5. U-32 6-3.
Division III: 1. Oxbow 12-1, 2. BFA-Fairfax 11-1, 3. White River Valley 11-1, 4. Green Mountain 12-3, 5. Peoples 6-7.
Division IV: 1. Danville 8-1, 2. West Rutland 12-1, 3. Proctor 10-2, 4. Poultney 5-8, 5. Blue Mountain 5-6.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
