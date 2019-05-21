It was a triple celebration Tuesday for the Rutland High School boys lacrosse team. It was senior day, the Raiders honored longtime official George Cook, and Conner Ladabouche scored his 100th career goal in a 15-9 victory over Colchester at Alumni Field.
The Raiders improved to 7-7 heading into Saturday's regular-season finale at Mount Mansfield.
Ladabouche, one of seven seniors, had six goals "and he wasn't playing selfish," said coach Rob Labate. "He had six goals but he also had four assists, so he was effective scoring and passing."
Jacob Lorman added a hat trick and Joe Anderson and Eric Brewer chipped in a pair of goals apiece.
Tyan Hayford, Griffin Plante, Casey Coughlin, Liam Duggan, Lorman and Matt Mumford are the other Raiders seniors who were recognized before the game.
The Raiders made some changes to their lineup and Hayford, John Cotter and Micaiah Boyle figured prominently, Hayford and Cotter taking more of a role in the offense and Boyle having a big game in faceoffs, where he won 22 of 24 draws.
Cook, a longtime official in multiple sports, has officiated for almost 40 years.
"He will be retiring from the high school game after this season and we wanted to do something to honor him," said Labate.
Aiden Pitts and Hayford also scored for Rutland and goalie Chris Wilk had a strong game with 20 saves.
Trevor Matot had three goals for the 1-12 Lakers.
BOYS LACROSSE
Otter Valley 6, Montpelier 5 (1OT)
MONTPELIER — The Otters won their second straight overtime game and improved to 7-3 with a 6-5 win over Montpelier Monday night.
It was the sixth straight win for the Otters, who are 7-0 in Division II competition and ranked third in the division.
Tim Kittler had two goals and Ethan Sulik-Doty two goals and an assist to lead the Otters and Alec Stevens had 14 saves in goal.
The Otters will host Hartford on Wednesday.
BASEBALL
Poultney 10, Woodstock 6 (9 innings)
WOODSTOCK — With two outs in the top of the ninth, Poultney's Tommy Dunbar doubled. Spencer Gibbs followed with a double, scoring Dunbar and breaking a 6-6 tie in an eventual 10-6 Poultney victory in Marble Valley League baseball Tuesday.
The Blue Devils weren't done yet as Caden Capman drew a walk. Jake DeBonis broke the game open with a two-run triple and scored on a Woodstock error.
Spencer Gibbs picked up the win in relief, escaping a Woodstock eighth that had a runner on third with no outs.
After giving up a single in the bottom of the ninth, Gibbs finished by striking out the side.
"We've got no pitchers for tomorrow," said Poultney coach Dan Williams. "We'll be pitching by committee tomorrow."
The Blue Devils, 5-9, host White River Valley on Wednesday and Mount St. Joseph on Thursday.
Steven Bianchi took the loss for Woodstock while Anthony Hendrick got two of the Wasps' five hits.
Woodstock is 4-8.
GIRLS TENNIS
South Burlington 7, Rutland 0
Rutland ends the regular season at 6-6 after a 7-0 loss to South Burlington on Tuesday.
In singles, Kalley Yang defeated Maddi Bourassa 6-0, 6-0, Kailei Eustais stopped Stefanie Allen 6-1, 6-3, Rayna Brasseua defeated Amy McGee 6-3, 7-5, Izzy Partilo defeated Eva Manconi 6-2, 6-1, and Neisha Shah topped Olivia Shipley 6-2, 6-2.
In doubles, Sage Bennett and Katrina Khosravi defeated Sydney Erickson-Marotti and Jessica Orlock 6-0, 6-1, and Rachel Ambaye and Ranjani Sethuraman topped Taylor and Lilly Krupp 6-1, 6-1.
South Burlington ends the regular season at 9-3.
SOFTBALL
Mount Anthony 19, Fair Haven 4
FAIR HAVEN — Cat Worthington slammed a home run and went 5 for 5, driving in five runs in Mount Anthony's 19-4 victory over Fair Haven in six innings in MVL softball Tuesday.
The Patriots are now 11-4 while Fair Haven slipped to 8-6.
The Slaters will play at Vergennes on Wednesday to end their regular season. That game was originally set for Thursday.
Erin O'Brien spaced seven Slaters hits with just two strikeouts.
"She pitched an excellent game," said Slaters coach Bill Jones. "I like the way we hit the ball. We put it in play and their defense made the plays."
Cass Lanfear took the loss for the Slaters with Zoey Cole finishing up.
Allison Lanfear smacked two hits with two RBIs and Katrina Bean and Cole had a hit and a ribbie apiece for Fair Haven.
