CASTLETON — Lakes Region has been riding the big inning to a 4-0 record during this young American Legion baseball season.
It was no different Tuesday against Randolph Post 9.
Lakes Region starter Parker Morse and Randolph starter Zach Whitmore dueled for four innings in a scoreless deadlock but the Lakers broke the game open with a pair of five-run innings to put away a 10-0 mercy rule victory in Southern Division action at Spartan Field.
The Lakers scored five times off reliever Logan Martin in the fifth then cashed out with five more runs in the sixth.
“This is more like an all-star team than in high school,” said Laker coach Adam Greenlese, whose Fair Haven Union team won the Division II state championship and forms the core of the Lakes Region team that is also bolstered by players from Proctor, Rutland and some New York schools.
“I think we’re a team that can contend,” Greenlese said. “We have some pitchers who have innings under their belts, we can hit the ball and we’ve been doing everything well.”
But early on, the right-handed Morse and the left-handed Whitmore stole the show. Morse had scattered two hits with three strikeouts, while Whitmore had spaced three hits with a walk and six punchouts.
But all of that changed in the fifth when Randolph coach Jim Hewitt brought in the right-handed Martin in relief of Whitmore.
Right off, Laker first baseman Mitchell Brayman roped a double to right center to get the ball rolling. A bunt single set the table and Andrew Lanthier’s line single broke the scoring ice. Lakes Region ended up sending nine batters to the plate with Morse driving in two with a single and then scoring on an errant throw. Zach Bates walked and scored as he stole second and advanced to third on an errant throw before scoring the fifth run on a fielder’s choice.
“With all of their lefties, I thought that Zach did a hell of a job and he hasn’t pitched in like two weeks,” Hewitt said of Whitmore. “There were little things that hurt us and they ran — that’s one thing that hurt us (Lakes Region stole eight bases without being caught). Winning is nice but we’re here to learn. We have a young team and we’ll learn every inning of every game.”
The Randolph team learned that American Legion baseball is a step up from high school ball. Seven of the players on the team were members of the White River Valley team that won the Division III title with an 18-0 record. But that is in the past.
Lakes Region sent a good crowd of fans home a bit early by scoring five more runs in the fifth off reliever Carder Stratton to put the 10-run rule into play and end the game.
Stratton’s control was off as the Lakers batted around once more, sending nine men to the plate. Again, Brayman ignited the rally with another gap double and scored on an error at first base on Brendon Petit’s grounder. Stratton issued four bases on balls and forced two runs in with the walks. Aaron Szabo, who collected three hits, and Brett Huntley added singles into the mix of Lakes Region’s second big inning.
Meanwhile, Morse went the distance, scattering five hits with six strikeouts and no bases on balls. The big right-hander worked out of minor jams in the second and the sixth to post the win.
This was the season opener for Post 9, which has had only one practice beforehand. They will go back into action against White River. Meanwhile, Lakes Region goes to 4-0 and will play at Bellows Falls on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.