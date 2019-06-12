WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Lakes Region scored in all but two innings and overpowered White River Junction 11-6 in an American Legion opener Wednesday.
A three-run third inning vaulted them into the lead for good after seeing a 4-0 lead turn into a 5-4 deficit in the first frame.
The key to victory was the stout relief work of winning pitcher Parker Morse, who limited the fast-starting hosts to one run on two hits in his 4.2 innings. Morse struck out three, walked one and belted a solo home run. He also doubled and singled, and Aaron Szabo tripled and singled for Lakes Region.
Brett Huntley also had two hits and Lakes Region saw steady production, taking a 7-5 lead and tacking on two runs in the fourth and single runs in the fifth and seventh.
Robert Slocum shouldered the loss for White River Junction, which got doubles from Kyle Hamilton and Hunter Perkins.
Lakes Region will host Bennington Post 13 on Saturday in a twinbill to be played at St. Peter’s Field. The field at Castleton University — Lakes Region’s home field — is not available that day. Game time is at noon.
LIONS CUP LACROSSE
Schillinger joins Vt. team
Rutland High School’s Maggie Schillinger has been added to the Vermont roster for next Saturday’s (June 22) Lions Cup lacrosse games against New Hampshire, joining teammate Francie Ettori.
The Vermont girls will face the New Hampshire squad at Lebanon (New Hampshire) High School at 1:45 p.m., followed by the boys’ game at 4:15 p.m.
