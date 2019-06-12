FAIR HAVEN — It’s nearly an embarrassment of riches and coach Adam Greenlese has the luxury of deciding how to put it all to work on the baseball diamond.
He has no fewer than four players who are, or were, the No. 1 pitchers on their high school baseball teams. He has so many experienced infielders that some will have to go to the outfield to get their bats in the order. There’s speed to burn in the outfield and the bats ... the Lakes Region American Legion entry has plenty of those.
The team had its first game Wednesday night at White River Junction and will have its home opener this Saturday against Bennington Post 13, with St. Peter’s Field the site for the noon twinbill.
Lakes Region returns most of its roster from last season and with another year of growth, Greenlese says he’s “confident,” which is what he said last week before Aubrey Ramey pitched his Fair Haven Union High School team past Otter Valley in the Division II state championship game.
Ramey, the senior-to-be right-hander, is one of the number 1s on a roster with a nice righty/lefty pitching mix. He was at his absolute best at the end of the high school season, when he hurled 13.1 innings to the tune of one earned run in the semifinals and finals, spacing five hits with 20 strikeouts over that span.
Big lefty Nathan Bathalon is back after a year pitching at Bryant and Stratton. Righty Parker Morse was more than capable as the Slaters’ No. 2 pitcher this spring. Zach Bates, another right-hander, was No. 1 or 2 at Rutland High, depending on whom you ask. Righty Joe Valerio will be a senior at Proctor, where he has been the ace since his eighth-grade year and is one of the best shortstops in the Marble Valley League. Mitchell Brayman is a tall lefty out of Hartford, New York, who plays first base and could see more innings this Legion season than last.
“I’d be hard-pressed to see a better staff right now,” said Greenlese, who has veteran catcher Dylan Lee calling the shots behind the plate.
“We’re starting to get better as a group,” he said. “We had the team last year and we kind of crumbled but this year I feel confident. We have a strong crew.”
Lee returns at catcher and has Ryan Muratorri and Aaron Szabo backing him. Lee became the catcher at Fair Haven two years ago, allowing Greenlese to send Szabo’s fast feet to the outfield.
Brendan Petit is at third base, where Lanthier played during the high school season. Lanthier was one of the top hitters on the Slaters’ high school team, as was Morse, who is one of three high school starting shortstops on this team. The others are Valerio and Bates.
“I have so many good infielders some of them are going to have to go to the outfield,” Greenlese said.
Brett Huntley is back at his familiar second base position along with the team’s youngest member, Sawyer Ramey, Aubrey’s younger brother, who will be a freshman at Fair Haven next fall when his brother begins his senior year. Potentially, Lakes Region could also have Proctor’s Cam Richardson competing for time at second.
Brayman, Bathalon and Muratorri are the first basemen.
Szabo, Ramey, Lanthier and Cayden Marchikowski are the first four outfielders. Marchikowski hails from Rutland High and can also pitch.
Another outfielder/pitcher, Fair Haven’s Evan Reed, could potentially end up on this squad as well. He threw some impressive innings as a closer for the Slaters this spring.
Lakes Region plays at St. Peter’s Field on Saturday, as its home field at Castleton University is unavailable that day. The first game at Castleton will be played next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., with Randolph the guest.
Fair Haven has the makings of a team in the style of Greenlese’s Slaters, who like to steal bases, hit and run, run the suicide squeeze and generally pressure defenses in any way possible.
“You have to be aggressive, especially when you have guys who can run,” Greenlese said.
And don’t forget the guys who can pitch.
THE SCHEDULE
Wednesday, June 12
Lakes Region at White River Junction, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 15
Bennington vs. Lakes Region at St. Peter’s Field, 2, noon
Sunday, June 16
Lakes Region at Bennington, noon
Tuesday, June 18
Randolph at Lakes Region, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 19
Lakes Region at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.
Thursday, June 20
Lakes Region at Bennington, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 27
Lakes Region at Rutland, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 29
Lakes Region at Brattleboro, 2, noon
Monday, July 1
Lakes Region at Rutland, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 2
Lakes Region at Bellows Falls, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 6
Lakes Region at White River Junction, 2, noon
Tuesday, July 9
Rutland at Lakes Region, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 10
{span} Rutland at Lakes Region, 5:30 p.m. {/span}
Saturday, July 13
Lakes Region at Brattleboro, 2, noon
Sunday, July 14
Lakes Region at Randolph, 2, noon
Tuesday, July 16
Lakes Region at White River Junction, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 17
Randolph at Lakes Region, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 20
