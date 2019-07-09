CASTLETON — It doesn’t get any better than this.
Rutland trailed Lakes Region 3-1 but had scored a run, breaking up the shutout, and had runners at second and third with just one out in the last inning. Lakes pitcher Aubrey Ramey had been masterful, yielding just a hit and a walk over six innings, but Rutland had something cooking on the bases and the dugout was alive.
Ramey gathered himself and focused. Relying on his off-speed stuff, Ramey struck out Ben Simpson for out No. 2. Then with runners dancing off the bases and a roar of chatter coming from the Rutland bench, Ramey fanned Pat McKeighan, ending the threat and closing out a stunning 3-1 victory for Lakes Region in Southern Division American Legion baseball action Tuesday at Spartan Field.
“I rely on my off-speed pitches; they are the ones that get me out of big situations,” said Ramey, referencing his sharp-breaking curve and a hopping two-seam fastball. “When I don’t have them, that’s when I struggle.”
But Ramey struggled very little on this steamy evening. He fired 105 pitches, yielding three hits with a pair of walks and 10 strikeouts.
Ramey was so strong he retired the first 13 batters he faced before surrendering a Texas League single to Ethan Coarse with one out in the fifth. The slim right-hander then retired five of the next six batters before Rutland’s rally in the seventh inning.
Ramey was emotional. He pumped his fist and clearly was on his game. Pitching against Rutland ace Josh Beayon, Ramey had something to prove, having lost to Beayon earlier this season at St. Peter’s Field.
“I always tip my hat to Josh Beayon, he’s a heck of a ball player and I love competing against him,” Ramey said. “The first time I pitched against this team this year I struggled and came back with a vengeance this time to get back at them.”
The left-handed Beayon was not nearly as sharp on this day as he’s been. Beayon struck out only three but surrendered eight hits, walked four and lived dangerously as Lakes had players in scoring position in six innings. But Beayon managed to keep it close thanks to a defense that turned two inning-ending double plays, while snaring three smoked line drives to end other threats.
Lakes Region managed to push a single run across in the second on Brett Hundley’s double to right and Brandon Petit’s RBI single.
Beayon managed to limit Lakes to one run until the fifth when Andrew Lanthier’s single set the table. A sac bunt and a run scoring single by Mitchell Brayman got the run home.
The second run was a breakthrough as Beayon and his teammates seemed to have almost mystical powers in denying Lakes Region.
But the third run, scored in the sixth, provided just enough insurance for the home team. A lead walk to Dylan Lee triggered the rally and Petit’s third hit, a double down the left field line, got Lee home.
“We had some base running stuff and things we couldn’t control and we lined out to end four innings,” Lakes coach Adam Greenlese said. “But I was happy with the way the guys hit the ball and the defense was good. And Aubrey is the perfect guy to have on the mound (for that last inning). He doesn’t get rattled and has the confidence.”
Meanwhile, the Post 31 team seemed subdued through much of this game. They had a mountain of trouble with Ramey’s slants and once they got it going in the seventh they couldn’t come up with the big hit or plate the big run.
“If you don’t hit you don’t run but the Ramey kid was on today,” Rutland coach Rick Battles said. “His curve ball was very effective — when you get that over for strikes, you’re pretty good. Kudos to them they hit the ball but for us three hits isn’t going to get the job done.”
This is becoming quite a rivalry and it’s good for both teams. And guess what? Rutland at 11-3 will face off with 9-3 Lakes Region again Wednesday at Spartan Field at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.