CASTLETON — The red hot Lakes Region team scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh Friday night to edge White River Post 84 5-4, hiking its Southern Division leading record to 11-3.
Dylan Lee drew a walk to get things going in the seventh. Joe Valerio then reached on a bunt single. Zach Bates, trying to sacrifice, got the bunt down and Lee came home on an overthrow on the play to end the game.
Bates was the winning pitcher working in relief.
Parker Morse led Lakes Region’s offense with a double and a single. Valerio had two hits, Brandon Petit had a triple and Aubrey Ramey a double.
Lakes Region has a doubleheader on Saturday at 1 p.m. against Brattleboro Post 5 at Castleton University.
“We should be fine. We kept our pitches down tonight and most everyone should be available,” Lakes Region coach Adam Greenlese said of Saturday’s twinbill.
In other American Legion baseball action Friday night, Addison County blanked Barre Post 10 5-0 in a Northern Division game.
Granville 11, Rutland 7
GRANVILLE, N.Y. — Rutland Post 31 fell to Granville 11-7 Friday night in non-league American Legion baseball action.
Marcus McCullough started and took the loss.
Josh Beayon had two hits with a home run and two RBIs to lead Post 31. Reece de Castro also had a home run for Post 31.
MEN’S LACROSSE
CU hires Duke grad
CASTLETON — Josh Dionne has been named the next head women’s lacrosse coach at Castleton University.
Dionne, a graduate of Duke University, comes to Castleton after one season at Proctor Academy, where he coached boys lacrosse. He was tasked with overseeing practice and game preparation, travel, budgets and scheduling.
“We are thrilled to welcome Josh to our staff,” said CU Athletic Director Deanna Tyson. “The wealth of knowledge that he brings from both playing and coaching experience will be a great asset to Castleton. We are confident that he will help upkeep the tremendous track record of the program.”
“I am honored and excited to join Castleton as the women’s lacrosse head coach,” said Dionne. “I want to thank Deanna Tyson for this incredible opportunity and for believing in my leadership abilities. The sport of lacrosse has given me everything and I am eager to share my passion with the amazing student-athletes here at Castleton.”
Prior to Proctor Academy, Dionne spent two seasons as an assistant for the University of North Carolina women’s lacrosse team, where he was in charge of offensive game-planning, recruiting and scouting reports. While at UNC, Dionne helped guide the Tar Heels to a national semifinal appearance.
Dionne also spent two years assisting the United States Naval Academy.
A standout lacrosse player for the Blue Devils, Dionne was drafted following his senior year with the 18th overall pick in the Major League Lacrosse draft. He graduated as Duke’s eighth all-time leading goal scorer while ranking 20th in total points. He was a two-time USILA All-America Honorable Mention, and helped guide Duke to a pair of national titles. His team reached the national semifinals in all four seasons in his time as a player.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.