CHESTER — Senior Annie Lamson’s putback with 16 seconds to go was the deciding basket in a 44-43 Green Mountain girls win over Windsor on Friday in a dandy Division III girls basketball game at Nason Gym.
While Lamson’s basket was the last of the scoring, there were still moments left that could have changed the outcome. Following the Lamson bucket, Windsor, in its haste to get back up the court, turned the ball over. Green Mountain’s Paige Karl had a chance to stretch the GM lead with 1.5 seconds to go, but failed to convert the front end of a 1-1.
Windsor got the rebound and got a timeout with .01 seconds left. The officials put an extra two-tenths of a second back on the clock, but Windsor was faced with going three-quarters of the court to score. However, the final Windsor play was a pass to Olivia Rockwood near midcourt. She turned and tried to heave the ball amidst several players. Whether she was fouled or not it didn’t matter, as one of the officials was heard to say as he left the court “as soon as she touched the ball the game was over.”
“The only way they could have scored was with a tip-in,” said GM coach Terry Farrell, who said if he had done anything different he wouldn’t have guarded Rockwood, alluding to the fact that on some other night some other official might called a foul on that play.
“There was no way she could have caught the ball and got the shot off in .03 of a second,” said Farrell.
The GM-Windsor rivalry has turned into an exciting one as the two teams have split the last four games. GM entered the game in fifth place in Division III at 6-1 and will probably leap over the fourth place, 6-3 Jackets.
It was a game that pleased Farrell not so much for the win, but the execution on set plays.
“We really looked like a basketball team tonight,” he said. He also could not say enough about Lamson, who not only had the winning basket but led her team with 12 points.
“She was a big factor in handling the press,” said Farrell.
Windsor coach Bruce Mackay said he talked to his team about how all the little things matter every game.
“We also could have shown more poise at critical moments,” he said.
The game was tight throughout with the teams not separated by more than four points the final three quarters.
