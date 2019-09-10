WEST RUTLAND — Isabell Lanfear had her first varsity goal in West Rutland’s 3-0 victory over Black River in Southern Vermont League girls soccer on Tuesday.
It was just the kind of goal coach Deanna Rodolfy was looking for, with short passes connecting to set up the shot. Olivia Cyr had that pass on the ground and Lanfear buried it for the game’s final goal.
“It was kind of a slow-moving game to be honest,” said Rodolfy, as the teams felt each other out and a lot of balls were struck long rather than Westside’s preferred style.
“Both defenses played well,” she said.
Arianna Coombs and Kiana Grabowski also scored for Westside on balls struck from outside the 18.
Serena Coombs had one save for the shutout.
Black River, which has one goal in three games, is 0-3.
Westside will bring a 4-0 record into Saturday’s West Rutland Homecoming game against Proctor (1 p.m.).
“I’m excited for it,” Rodolfy said. “It’s always great to play Proctor. They’re the number-one (Division IV) team in the state.”
Proctor was 4-0 coming into this week’s play.
WRV 3,
Green Mountain 0
SOUTH ROYALTON — White River Valley extended its record to 3-0 Tuesday with a 3-0 victory over Green Mountain.
Sophie Howe, Toni Turner and Blake Southworth scored for the Wildcats.
The Chieftains fell to 1-3.
Woodstock 3, Otter Valley 2
BRANDON — Woodstock earned its first victory of the year, rallying from a 2-0 deficit to defeat Otter Valley 3-2 in Southern Vermont League girls soccer Tuesday.
Olivia White and Alana Politano scored for the Otters, each on booming direct kicks.
The Otters will bring a 1-2 record to Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at Middlebury.
