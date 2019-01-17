The Rutland High School and Mount St. Joseph boys basketball seasons are on the upswing. On Friday, their paths will cross when their annual rivalry game takes place at MSJ's Martin McDonough Gymnasium.
Expect to see a fast-paced game from start to finish. Tip-off time is 7 p.m.
This game always attracts a big crowd, if for no other reason than to see how Division II MSJ measures up to its D-I neighbor. The rivalry's scales have definitely been tipped in Rutland's favor but the Mounties are a capable club accustomed to success. And, of course, this is the last link to a revered era when Rutland and MSJ were rivals in just about every sport.
"I think it's a game with two very well-coached teams with a lot of skilled players," said MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau.
Charbonneau will be coaching his first varsity game against the Raiders and coach Mike Wood, whom he considers a role model. He has also coached some of Wood's players in AAU ball.
"We want to try to keep it close. The teams play similar styles. We're just going to play our game and hopefully it keeps us in the game with them," Charbonneau said.
There's plenty of star power to go around with the Raiders' Jamison Evans and Jacob Lorman and the Mounties' Logan Montilla and Leo Carranza topping the list, but plenty of other players — including Evan Pockette and Eric Coughlin for Rutland, and Maddox Traynor and Logan Starling of MSJ — have the ability to be a big influence on the outcome.
Montilla and Evans have already had 30-point games this year and Lorman a 26-point night. Montilla had six 3-pointers last week against Mount Anthony and Evans had four Tuesday against Fair Haven, both in three or fewer periods of work.
Getting out to guard against the 3-pointer was a Raiders shortcoming earlier in the year and Wood will caution against it Friday.
"Obviously Logan Montilla is a hard guard and he creates really well for his teammates," said Wood. "If he is able to create for his teammates and we give up open shots it will be a difficult night for us.
"They're a good club. We've got to be ready to play. We've got to do the things we talk about every day and if we do that we'll be good."
Evans might be the toughest of all this game's 3-gunners to defend. His 6-foot-3 height and quickness create a mismatch, he has the ability to hit from well beyond the arc, and he carries a hot hand into the contest.
Rutland played a smothering defense against Fair Haven and brought that aggressiveness to the offensive side as well. On Friday they will face an MSJ team that has a more explosive attack than the Slaters at this point of the season.
This will definitely be the toughest game of the season for the Mounties, and Lorman and Evans the Mounties' most challenging defensive assignments.
"They are two of the top guards in the state. And we have to limit (Rutland's) second-chance opportunities," Charbonneau said.
Interior scoring for the 7-3 Raiders is led by the 6-6 Coughlin, who often finds himself on the other end of slick Lorman passes. MSJ, 6-2, counters with 6-6 freshman Jake Williams and Carranza.
It's the first night on this big stage for Williams, so Carranza, MSJ's Mr. Versatility, might find himself as option one in the inside scoring role he filled so well last year.
"I'm hoping Leo plays like a senior this game," said Charbonneau, who had several players recovering from sickness and injury early in the week. He hopes to have a full team on Friday. "I'm hoping he comes out with a lot of energy."
In this game, in front of a big house, the chances are that everyone will.
