An identity is taking shape for the Rutland boys basketball team. The MSJ boys are coming, but more on that later.
It hasn't been the easiest of transitions at Rutland with four starters graduating last year. If hard-earned wins over Essex and Mount Mansfield are any indication it'll be a challenging season.
But Rutland has developed a knack for worrying about Rutland.
Jamison Evans and Jacob Lorman, the most seasoned vets, have taken up leadership roles and others are taking shape around them. Six-foot-6 Eric Coughlin has developed into an aggressive defender, rebounder and offensive player in the paint. Ethan Notte is giving the team good minutes and is coming along as a clutch player, shooting 4-for-4 at the foul line when MMU ran at the lead in the fourth period and 8 for 8 for the night.
Sharp-shooting sophomore Evan Pockette, the only non-senior starter, is looking like he could be the school's next go-to guy.
Noah White and Malik Hendrickson are giving the Raiders productive minutes off the bench, White more as a defensive sparkplug and Hendrickson as an addition inside option.
But the brutal early-season schedule, largely against Northern Vermont Metro teams, marches on as Rutland goes about looking to expand its bench. After Saturday's North-South finale against Spaulding the Raiders visit Rice for their annual non-league game Monday.
Rice coach Paul Pecor was among the crowd when MMU came to Keefe Gym, as was Essex coach Jesse Coutrayer.
"That was a can't-miss game for all of us," Pecor said Thursday.
He was asked how Rutland, MMU and Rice stack up the grand scheme of the season.
"Ask me that after tonight," Pecor said, alluding to his team's opener at St. Johnsbury Thursday night.
"I would say (Rutland and MMU) are in the top two or three and hopefully we're in the top five somewhere, and St. Jay is as well."
Rice will be eager to get past back-to-back losses to the Raiders the previous two seasons with the ball goes in the air in South Burlington at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
"Rutland does a lot of good things. They buy in and play hard ... and they do not take plays off defensively," Pecor said.
That's something Pecor is trying to instill in the Green Knights, whom he felt were not a good defensive team last year. Still, they made last year's game at Keefe fairly close, even with injured star Kam Ferris on the bench.
Ferris has since left Rice for prep school. Rice doesn't have any big bangers and is on the young side, but is an athletic team.
Their top returning players are junior Leo Chaikin and sophomore Michel Ndayishimiye "and I expect big things out of (senior) John Rousseau," Pecor said. "Then I have a lot of role guys."
The sixth man is freshman Heath Walker, who could become a starter sometime this year.
"I think his upside is tremendous," Pecor said. "He can do a lot of really good things. He competes; that's the difference if you can play as a freshman or not."
It's tournament season and tonight the finals will be played at the Bob Abrahamson Tournament at Proctor.
Saturday's North-South finale at Rutland will have the Raiders girls going for a 2-0 start against Spaulding.
The MSJ boys will play at Milton Saturday and action on the ice has the Rutland girls hosting Hartford and the boys visiting Burr and Burton.
More tournament play begins Tuesday with the Green Mountain Tip-Off Tournament, which, in the days when Jim Collins coached the Chieftains, was among the season's very first games. Sharon vs. MSJ and Twin Valley vs. Green Mountain will make up the girls field, while Twin Valley faces Green Mountain and Springfield plays MSJ in the boys' gathering.
But first the MSJ boys look to rebound from their opening loss at Burr and Burton with Saturday's game at Milton, last year's D-II runner-up to Fair Haven.
"I think it will be a good matchup. We're just looking for a little more balance offensively," said MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau.
Charbonneau is re-shaping the MSJ offense and says the Mounties, who return plenty of firepower, need to be wiser in their shot selection. They already have plenty of guys who can fill it up.
As for newcomer Jake Williams, Charbonneau was pleased with the 6-foot-4 freshman's play when he spelled foul-troubled Leo Carranza, helping MSJ stay with BBA on the glass.
"He did his job," Charbonneau said.
Williams might play a more prominent role against a Milton team with good size.
