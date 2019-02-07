LUDLOW — Kassidy Mack made a three-point play on a layup and a foul shot to give Poultney a 41-40 lead and added another free throw when Black River was forced to foul, giving the Blue Devils a come-from-behind, 42-40 win in MVL basketball Thursday night.
Emily Perham scored 15 points and pulled down 10 boards for the Presidents before fouling out at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
“Emily played great at both ends of the court,” said President coach Howie Paul. “It hurt to lose her.”
Hope Kelley added 10 points for Black River, 1-12, which hosts Blue Mountain on Saturday.
Mack scored 10 points for the Blue Devils and Julia Bruno added eight.
Poultney is now 3-14.
Hartford 46, Otter Valley 31
BRANDON — Jay Jenkins scored 17 points to lead Hartford over Otter Valley 46-31 in Marble Valley girls basketball Thursday.
“We shot 12 for 51,”said Otter coach Kelly Trayah. “We were down by six and had to foul and they made their shots.”
Leah Pinkowski scored 18 to lead the Otters.
The Otters are now 4-10 and the Hurricanes are 3-12. They meet again in Hartford on Saturday.
MSJ-Windsor ppd.
WINDSOR — Thursday’s MSJ-at-Windsor girls basketball game was postponed. No makeup date has been scheduled.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Twin Valley 51, Poultney 38
WILMINGTON — Twin Valley improved to 9-4 with a 51-38 win over Poultney in boys Marble Valley League play Thursday, avenging an earlier loss to the Blue Devils and ending Poultney’s five-game win streak.
Poultney is now 7-5.
BOYS HOCKEY
Stowe 7, Rutland 3
STOWE — Max Carr had a hat trick and Stowe defeated Rutland High School 7-3 in boys hockey Thursday night.
Stowe improved to 9-3-2 while dropping the Raiders to 3-10-1.
Stowe got 20 saves from Jack Seivwright.
Rutland keeper Augie Louras had a busier night with 31 saves.
Ben Simpson had two Raiders goals and Eric Cetin the other, with Ryan Melen and Noah Crossman registering assists for Rutland.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
College of St. Joseph 65, Green Mountain 52
College of St. Joseph had a 13-point lead after the first quarter and never looked back as the Saints cruised to a 65-52 win over Green Mountain on Thursday night.
Rachel Bruneel led the Fighting Saints with 16 points and Alayah Sweeney and Sabrena Eye each added 12.
Sharena Armstrong led the Eagles with 17.
CSJ, 10-11, is at NHTI on Sunday.
Green Mountain, 6-16, is at Fisher College on Saturday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Green Mountain 84, CSJ 53
Demauriaye Smith scored 19 points to lead Green Mountain to a 84-53 rout of College of St. Joseph on Thursday night.
The win brings Green Mountain’s record to 17-6. The Eagles are at NHTI on Saturday.
Charles Isaac Jr. scored 17 for the Fighting Saints, who are 5-21 and travel to Central Maine Community College on Saturday.
VERMONT HALL OF FAME
Members of this year’s seventh induction class at the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame will include:
Ross Powers, the director of the snowboard program at Stratton Mountain School and a 2002 gold medalist at the Salt Lake City Olympic Games; World Cup champion and Olympic moguls skier Ann Battelle; state and NCAA hockey championship coach Bill Beaney; softball standout and pro baseball player Elizabeth Burnham; four-time Olympic Nordic skier Larry Damon; stock car driver Harmon “Beaver” Dragon; field hockey star Jenny Everett; football and track star Jeff Hughes; basketball legends Layne Higgs and Rich Tarrant; record-setting state amateur golfer Holly Reynolds; and Olympic alpine skier Tiger Shaw. The late Mal Boright, a legendary journalist and a founder of the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame, was selected by the hall’s board of directors as its David Hakins Inductee.
