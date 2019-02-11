Rutland’s Elise Magro broke her previous career high of 31 points with 34 in a 66-32 victory over Hartford on Monday night in a girls basketball game at Keefe Gym. That leaves her eight shy of the 1,000-point milestone, setting up a special night at Burr and Burton Academy on Thursday.
More importantly, the victory enabled the Raiders to protect an all important top-four seed, something that could give them two home playoff games. Rutland entered the evening No. 4 in the Division I state standings.
It was also a special night for the Rutland seniors. Magro, Leigha Charron and Devyn Fortier were honored before the game on Senior Night, even though the Raiders have another home contest against Brattleboro on Saturday.
Charron had a big night with 14 points.
Emotions can hit hard on Senior Night with the realization that the high school basketball career is quickly drawing to a close.
“It was a big shock,” Fortier said.
When Magro closed in on the milestone, her teammates were looking for her, attempting to set up shots that would allow her to reach the 1,000-point plateau at home.
“It felt good to be coming together as a team and trying to get it for her,” Fortier said.
Magro said she knew before the game that she needed 42 points to reach the milestone, but did not realize she was anywhere that close until near the end of the game.
“We were going to take all the seniors out of the game, but then someone said she was within eight so we left her in for the run to see where it would go,” Rutland coach Nate Bellomo said.
Magro would have liked to reach the standard at home, but more important to her, she said, is what the team is doing.
“We are a young team and after last year being 8-13, I didn’t think we would be where we are right now,” she said. “We are playing very well.”
The victory hiked the Raiders’ record to 11-5 and gives them a four-game winning streak as they head to Manchester.
The Hurricanes, led by Kennedy Mullen’s 14 points, fell to 3-14.
“Hartford worked really hard,” Bellomo said.
Following Magro and Charron in scoring for the Raiders were Rylee Burgess with six and Kendra Sabotka with five.
Bellomo credited Makieya Hendrickson with bringing great energy to the rebounding effort.
“Makieya had four or five offensive rebounds early. You just don’t see that,” Bellomo said.
According to the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association’s website, no Rutland girls basketball player has scored 1,000 points.
The Raiders had this one on ice early, running to a 19-7 lead by the end of the first quarter. Rutland held a 32-11 lead at the half.
If all goes well, Magro will reach the cherished standard at BBA on Thursday and be honored in front of the home crowd Saturday against the Colonels.
This night was special for many reasons, not the least of which was Charron, Fortier and Magro being able to share it with family members in a pregame ceremony.
