BURLINGTON — Elise Magro scored 29 points as the Rutland girls knocked Burlington from the ranks of the undefeated with a 56-44 win Thursday.
“It was a great team effort,” said Rutland coach Nate Bellomo after his club beat the 3-1 Seahorses. “Riley Burgess and Leah Charron really controlled the boards; everyone contributed.”
Kendra Sabotka scored 14 for the Raiders in the convincing road win.
The Raiders are now 4-1 and face another undefeated team in St. Johnsbury at home on Saturday.
Mill River 34, Middlebury 28
MIDDLEBURY — The Mill River girls basketball team spoiled Middlebury’s home opener, leaving town with a 34-28 win Thursday night.
Kaitlin Schutt scored 11 points to lead Mill River and Emerson Pomeroy added six.
“It was a really evenly matched game,” said Mill River coach Ken Webb. “We were finally able to get some offensive rebounds and those second and third chances made the difference.”
The win moves the Minutemen to 2-5. They will host Windsor on Saturday.
Ivy Doran scored seven for Middlebury. The Tigers are 0-4.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fair Haven 57, Poultney 25
WHITEHALL, N.Y. — Fair Haven cruised past Poultney 57-25 in the first round of the Whitehall Tournament and will face either Whitehall or Hartford, New York, in the finale at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Parker Morse led the Slaters with 13 points and Cameron Coloutti added 10.
The 4-0 Slaters took a 29-7 lead at the half and coasted home from there.
The Blue Devils (2-3), were led by Heith Mason and Levi Haviland with six points each.
Windsor 57,
Green Mountain 46
CHESTER — The Windsor boys stopped Green Mountain 57-46 in boys Marble Valley League basketball action Thursday.
Robert Slocum scored 17 points for Windsor and Ryland Richardson added 14.
Windsor jumped out to an eight-point lead after the first quarter, then Green Mountain cut it to four at the half.
“We came back and took the lead in the third quarter but they threw some different presses at us and we couldn’t figure it out,” said Chieftain coach Brian Rapanotti.
James Anderson led Green Mountain with 17 points and Brooks Ordway-Smith added 14.
Green Mountain, 2-2, hosts Long Trail next Thursday.
Windsor is 2-3.
