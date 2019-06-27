BURLINGTON — Graduated Rutland High School goalie Amy Howard will represent Rutland County on Saturday when the 27th annual All-Star Hockey Classic to benefit Make-A-Wish takes place at UVM’s Gutterson Field House.
Howard will help the women’s squad when their game begins at 4:30 p.m., with the men’s game following at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults, $5 for students (ages 7-17), free for children age 6 and under, and will be available at the door.
The Classic showcases top high school (graduated) seniors from Vermont, versus rival New Hampshire players. All proceeds from the event go to fulfill special wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions. Make-A-Wish Vermont has granted roughly 830 wishes since its inception in 1989, and the New Hampshire chapter has granted over 1,600 wishes in the last 30 years. The Hockey Classic has raised more than $285,000 toward those wishes.
SOFTBALL CAMPS
Spots still open
for Castleton camps
CASTLETON — The Castleton University softball team is accepting registrations for two camps in July. Both camps are instructed by Castleton head coach Eric Ramey, his experienced staff and Spartan softball players.
The Spartan High School Two-Day Camp is for girls entering grades 9-12 and runs July 2-3. Ramey and his staff will lead sessions specifically designed to expose players to advanced concepts and skills of fast pitch softball.
The Spartan Softball Fastpitch Camp is a four-day camp running July 8-11 for girls entering grades 6-8. Coach Ramey and his staff have designed this camp to instill fundamentals of fast pitch softball and emphasize the process of being successful at every phase of the game.
Please direct any questions to coach Ramey at 802-468-6408 or eric.ramey@castleton.edu.
