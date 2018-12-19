SPRINGFIELD — Sometimes a player can make a coach look like a genius.
With 1:12 to play, Randolph was trailing Springfield 32-31 when the Galloping Ghosts coach, Scott Lafreniere, called a timeout and set up senior Amelia Mattrick to take a 3-point shot from the side. Mattrick swished the 3-pointer and Randolph went ahead 34-32 in a game they would eventually win 37-36 Wednesday.
And Mattrick was not done.
Springfield scrambled back to go ahead once more as Hannah Crosby hit on a drive and Hailey Perham dropped in a free throw to put Springfield back in front 35-34. Then, in almost a carbon copy of her first three-pointer, Mattrick hit another with 19 seconds left to put Randolph back on top 37-35.
But there was still more excitement left in this Division II matchup at Dressel Gym. With the final seconds ticking off the clock, Springfield’s Gabriella Wardwell had four shots from underneath that did not drop. However, with 1.3 seconds to go, she was fouled, sending her to the line for two shots. Her first shot bounced around the rim and fell through, but the second was off the mark and the game was over.
Lafreniere said the first 3-pointer that Mattrick made to take the lead was indeed a play devised during the timeout.
“And you know I had faith that she would make it,” said the coach. “She’s a good shooter.”
Mattrick ended up with eight points in the period in a 10-point night.
The win was the fourth straight to open the season for Randolph while Springfield fell to 1-1.
Randolph spent the night trying to catch the Cosmos, never leading in the game until Mattrick hit her first 3. Springfield led 13-7 after one, 22-19 at the half and 30-25 after three periods.
What bothered Springfield coach Joe Costello the most were the turnovers and missed free throws (5 for 10).
“They just found a way to win the game,” said Costello. “We’ll learn from this and build on it.”
Crosby, who got into early foul trouble, had a 15-point night while Perham had 10 in the first half and 11 for the game.
Randolph’s Casie Mills was steady all night in a 15-point performance.
The Ghosts could have made it easier for themselves if they didn’t miss 10 free throws.
Springfield goes to Windsor on Friday night.
