Proctor's Gannon McKearin extended his streak in the 10K segment of the Crowley Brothers Memorial Road Race on Sunday, winning for the fifth straight year. The 2020 edition of the Crowley could be his last for awhile, but that's only if someone dethrones him.
"I will run it until someone beats me and then I'll take a break. Sooner or later, someone is going to beat me," McKearin said.
This one was a little tougher than the others. McKearin had some competition. He has pretty much run alone, well out in front in the previous Crowley races.
"Another runner was always in my sight. I wasn't ready for that," said McKearin, who will be a junior on the Castleton University cross country team in the fall.
That runner was 41-year-old Matt Delmont, of Etna, New Hampshire. McKearin finally shook him and won by a comfortable margin, clocking 40:27 to Delmont's 41:47.
McKearin trained slightly more for this year's race than he did last June.
"I got in about five runs. Last year I had not run at all," McKearin said.
TOP 10 MEN, 10K: 1. Gannon McKearin, Proctor, 40:27; 2. Matt Delmont, Etna, N.H., 41:47; 3. Carl Urguhart, Rogerstone, Washington, 43:28; 4. Paul Murphy, Mendon, 43:38; 5. Stuart Barlow, Bennington, 44:07; 6. Rylan Kelley, Guilderland, N.Y., 45:36; 7. Jim Arden, Pelham, N.Y., 45:36; 8. Wayne Reisberg, Essex, 48:12; 9. Charles Pritchard, Clarendon, 48:17; 10. Chris Littler, Bomoseen, 48:51.
Mendon's Valorie Taylor describes herself as a "stay-at-home mom" but she does teach spin classes at Rutland's Vermont Sport & Fitness.
She won the women's 10K in a race that featured a Mill River Union High School connection. Taylor is a 1995 Mill River graduate. The second-place finisher was Annika Heintz, who was the top runner on the Mill River cross country team this past year as a freshman and who also became the Division III state champion in the 3000 meters a couple of weeks ago.
Taylor will be competing in the 100 on 100 Race at Stowe in September as part of a relay team.
TOP 10 WOMEN 10K: 1. Valorie Taylor, Mendon, 43:39; 2. Annika Heintz, Wallingford, 44:39; 3. Erin Randall, South Burlington, 45:23; 4. Theresa Haywood, Rutland, 46:39; 5. Cayenne MacHarg, Burlington, 48:41; 6. Allison Reed, 49:55; 7. Carrie Fenn, Charlotte, 50:55; 8. Rachel McGuire, Norwell, Mass., 52:37; 9. Laura Pierce, Mount Holly, 54:02; 10. Sarah Crooks, Rutland, 57:55.
Road races are about competition, achieving goals and meeting fellow runners.
There is also a bigger picture that has to to do with health and lifestyle.
Three years ago, Castleton's Eric Jakubowski took up running with exactly that in mind. Sunday, he won the half marathon of the Crowley Memorial Road Races.
"I decided I wanted to get in better shape and to change the way I wanted to approach my life," the 26-year-old Jakubowski said.
Jakubowski, a Clemson graduate, altered everything about his life. The Fair Haven Union High School graduate moved back to the area from New Jersey and will be a member of the State Police in the Rutland barracks.
"I wanted to give back to the Rutland area and could not think of a better way to do it," Jakubowski said.
He took the lead "about four or five miles into the race around West Street Market in Proctor" and held it the rest of the way.
Now, he wants to branch out and compete in triathlons, specifically the Vermont Sun Series held in the Lake Dunmore area.
"First, I have to teach myself to swim," Jakubowski said.
It capped the perfect weekend for Jakubowski. A former Fair Haven baseball player, he went to Burlington's Centennial Field on Saturday night to watch his old team capture the Division II state championship.
TOP 10 MEN'S HALF MARATHON: 1. Eric Jakubowski, Castleton, 1:29.07; 2. Josh Bickford, Belmont, 1:31.06; 3. Joseph Giancola, Rutland, 1:41.41; 4. Eric Morgano, Brandon, 1:48.12; 5. Ezra Robichaud, Rutland, 1:51.14; 6. Adam Kimball, Proctor, 1:59.06; 7. Matthew Brown, Castleton, 1:59.18; 8. Brett Myhre, Shrewsbury, 2:00.15; 9. Jared Olanoff, Ludlow, 2:00.46; 10. Dave Bishop, Rutland, 2:01.36.
West Rutland's Daron Raleigh repeated as the women's winner of the half marathon.
She was only one week removed from running in the Covered Bridges Half Marathon in Quechee but she still had enough left in the tank to finish nearly 10 minutes ahead of her closest pursuer.
"This one is more challenging (than the Covered Bridges), at least I think so," Raleigh said. "There are a lot more hills here."
Raleigh will also be competing in the grueling Spartan Beast at Killington in September.
"I got tricked into that. Big mistake," she said.
TOP 10 WOMEN'S HALF MARATHON: 1. Daron Raleigh, West Rutland, 1:41.52; 2. Jill Cerreta, Rutland, 1:51.44; 3. Chrissy Condon, Rutland, 1:53.48; 4. Missy Klementowski, Rutland, 1:54.08; 5. Grace Ma-Steenbergen, Wallingford, 1:57.40; 6. Linda Bahnson, Mendon, 1:58.41; 7. Katie Todriff, 2:00.29; 8. Carrie Voaa Pedersen, Yorba Linda, Calif., 2:10.39; Alicia Howland, Rutland, 2:13.19; 10. Kimberly Evans, South Burlington, 2:13.20.
If Rutland High cross country coach Steve French had been at Sunday's race, the 5K result might have brought a smile to his face.
Maxwell McCalla, who will be a sophomore running for the Raiders in the fall, won the race.
McCalla, who is home schooled, called the layout "more of a flat course with some moderate hills."
The second-place finisher was 11-year-old Rocco Jones.
TOP 10 MEN'S 5K: 1. Maxwell McCalla, Rutland, 21:05; 2. Rocco Jones, Wallingford, 21:58; 3. Conner McKearin, Proctor 23:14; 4. Andrew Sammis, Fair Haven, 24:05; 5. Kaiden Lee, Brandon, 24:59; 6. Darrell Sarnowski, Center Rutland, 25:55; 7. William Alexander, Rutland, 26:26; 8. Stephen Waite, Rutland, 26:49; 9. Sasha Auer, Wallingford, 27:43; 10. Carl Holmquist, West Rutland, 28:26.
Proctor's 10-year-old Emma Palmer is an aspiring soccer player who has her personal trainer so there is no likelihood of her converting to cross country as she gets older.
But based off her winning performance in the women's 5-K, she would be successful out on the trails, too.
Finishing second was 13-year-old Kelsey Adams, who will be a freshman on the Otter Valley cross country team in the fall.
TOP 10 WOMEN'S 5K: 1. Emma Palmer, Proctor, 25:07; 2. Kelsey Adams, Pittsford, 26:04; 3. Olivia Cole-Bugay, Proctor, 27:38; 4. Callie Alexander, Rutland, 28:13; 5. Sarah Baker, North Clarendon, 28:15; 6. Sheila Fowler, West Rutland, 28:27; 7. Alexandra Yuster, Belmont, 29:06; 8. Courtney Harvey, Danby, 30:41; 9. Caroline Mayhew, Pittsford, 30:41; 10. Bethany Sprague, West Rutland, 31:59.
NOTES: The winner of the Kids Downtown Mile was Cade Kenyon, a 9-year-old from Rutland Town. ... Marathon legend Bill Rodgers was not in the 10K for the first time in years. He was in a 10K in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Saturday and was unable to make his flight. ... The oldest runner was Rutland's 92-year-old Robert Perkins in the 5K.
